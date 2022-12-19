U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

Empower Clinics Signs Partnership Agreement with Leading European Medical Diagnostics and Device Company

Empower Clinics Inc.
·4 min read
Empower Clinics Inc.

Partnership with Atlas to focus on U.S. market with immediate sales and marketing of U.S. Government approved products and laboratory collaboration to secure further FDA approvals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that it signed a partnership agreement with Alp Medtech AG ("ALP') - the authorized representative of Atlas Medical Gmbh ("Atlas"), a European medical device company specializing in the distribution and manufacturing of invitro diagnostic tests and medical devices.

Atlas was founded in 1996 as a manufacturer and supplier of quality Diagnostic Reagents and kits. Their products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. Their product range comprises a comprehensive list of quality diagnostic products in the fields of serology, hematology, microbiology, immunology, histopathology, and biochemistry. Atlas has leading experience in technologies used in manufacturing diagnostic products such as clinical chemistry, nano-beads serology, immunoassays including ELISA and lateral flow rapid tests. Atlas is headquartered in Berlin, Germany with offices in U.K. and Turkey as well as two purpose built modern facilities in both Jordan and Malaysia. Atlas products meet the highest standards known in the industry including, ISO13485 & CE mark and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Partnership Agreement includes:

  • Distribution rights by Empower for Atlas products in USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Australia, New Zealand

  • Sales and Marketing launch of current FDA approved Atlas products in USA

  • Utilization of MediSure Laboratory to seek FDA approvals for Atlas products

  • Ongoing clinical study services by Empower's MediSure Laboratory for FDA approval of Atlas products

  • Support by Empower for Atlas and its partners to set up future USA manufacturing

  • Potential investment by Atlas and its partners to support Empower's growth plan

"Our partnership with Atlas will help accelerate both of our immediate growth plans in the U.S. market", stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics "Together we can generate short term revenues as a number of Atlas products are already FDA approved and only require sales and marketing support from Empower and our subsidiaries. Our longer-term collaboration can also drive further growth in the U.S. as together we secure U.S. FDA approvals for more Atlas products by leveraging our diagnostics laboratory and medical team for clinical studies."

"We are very excited to enter the U.S. market in partnership with Empower", said Dr. Raed Shadfan, Phd., founder of Atlas. "Atlas products and services have already seen success in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Together with Empower we look forward to growing our global presence and entering the massive U.S. market. Many of our products are already FDA approved and we were simply waiting for a partner like Empower to help us successfully expand our global reach. The combination of our global manufacturing and distribution expertise with Empower's U.S. talent and laboratory presence is a synergy that will benefit more Americans to access affordable and convenient medical diagnostic devices."

"Finding the right partner for the U.S. market has been a long and challenging process for our company until we met Steven McAuley", stated Driffa Mezreg Chief of Staff

Alp Medtech AG. "Empower brings to the table the full solution we were looking for, a state-of-the-art laboratory to facilitate our regulatory needs as well as Medisure, a well-established medical device brand and distributor. We are very excited to be able to enter the U.S. market with such a strong partnership.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

ABOUT ATLAS MEDICAL:

Atlas Medical was established in 1996 as a manufacturer and supplier of quality Diagnostic Reagents and Kits. Our products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide. Our product range comprises a comprehensive list of quality diagnostic products in the fields of serology, hematology, microbiology, immunology, histopathology, and biochemistry. The company is located at Blankenfelde-Mahlow, Berlin, Germany .In addition to the German site, the company has offices in U.K and Turkey as well as two purpose built modern facilities in both Jordan and Malaysia. We take quality assurance very seriously and strive to produce goods to the highest standards known in the industry, including, ISO13485 & CE mark and US FDA standards. Our R&D team constantly develops and innovates novel products that significantly contribute to the advancement of the Diagnostic Industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:
Steven McAuley CEO
s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com
+1 855-855-9058

Investors:
Tamara Mason
Business Development & Communications
t.mason@empowerclinics.com
+1 855-855-9058

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the likelihood or ability for the Company to secure new testing business, that empower will granted distribution rights for US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Australia and New Zealand, that the Empower will provide clinical study services and that such studies will result in a successful FDA approval leading to the sales and distribution of those products in the United States, that Atlas and its partners will set up USA manufacturing operations and that Empower will play a role at all, that Atlas and its partners will provide any investment support to Empower in the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732348/Empower-Clinics-Signs-Partnership-Agreement-with-Leading-European-Medical-Diagnostics-and-Device-Company

