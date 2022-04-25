U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Empower Clinics Subsidiary Medisure Launches First Health Canada Approved At-Home Vitamin D Testing Kit

·3 min read

Pre-launch orders secured via online and pharmacies including PharmaChoice with 800 stores

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced the launch of another innovative at-home testing solution: Vitamin D Rapid Testing Kit within its Medisure brand.

"The launch and pre-sales of this Vitamin D at-home testing solution is a perfect execution of our vision of being a leading integrated healthcare company," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We co-created this product in partnership with pharmacies who in-turn placed advance orders. We maximized internal synergies by distributing this Medisure product to our The Medi-Collective (TMC) clinics. And we are delivering on our commitment to continually offer convenient, accessible and integrated healthcare solutions - online, in our TMC clinics or in our partner pharmacies - to patients across Canada."

Studies have shown disturbing evidence of widespread vitamin D deficiency in many population groups, particularly within nations at high latitude with limited sunlight like Canada. Numerous recent studies in the scientific literature associate vitamin D deficiency with a colossal increase in morbidity and mortality.

"Many Canadians suffer from high levels of Vitamin D deficiency. It's a well-known and strong underlying contributor to many other medical conditions. That's why I am so proud of the MediSure team for being a Canadian first to launch a Health Canada Licensed at-home Vitamin D Rapid Testing Kit," stated Mario Cortis, President of MediSure. "Canadians can now conveniently, accurately and quickly test their own Vitamin D levels at home and then plan a strategy with their pharmacist to increase their Vitamin D levels."

The MediSure® Vitamin D Rapid Test Kits will be available at local PharmaChoice® pharmacies across the country beginning in May 2022. PharmaChoice is Canada's fastest growing pharmacy with more than 800 stores.

"We are excited that Vitamin D self-testing is finally available for patients," said Curtis Chafe, Director of Pharmacy Services at PharmaChoice. "Using this tool will help many Canadians identify vitamin D deficiency, and with guidance from our pharmacists, they can receive treatment efficiently and safely."

The product will also be available for sale at www.medisure.ca, throughout The Medi-Collective clinics and at participating pharmacies in Canada.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:
Steven McAuley CEO
s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com
604-227-0865

Investors:
Tamara Mason
Business Development & Communications
t.mason@empowerclinics.com
604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698586/Empower-Clinics-Subsidiary-Medisure-Launches-First-Health-Canada-Approved-At-Home-Vitamin-D-Testing-Kit

