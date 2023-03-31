U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,076.06
    +25.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,026.95
    +167.92 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,116.40
    +102.92 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.26
    +21.88 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.65 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2375
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0180
    +0.3290 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,517.06
    +84.41 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.01
    +9.81 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.76
    +17.33 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Empower by GoDaddy Celebrates America's Small Business Development Centers Day

GoDaddy
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Friday, March 31, 2023, Press release picture
GoDaddy, Friday, March 31, 2023, Press release picture

Photo: Andrea Rogers Mosley, Director of the Alabama SBDC Network at Alabama State University

According to GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative, microbusinesses play an essential role in the U.S. economy. Areas with a higher density of microbusinesses can benefit from an increase in growth of median household income and greater job creation. The data also reveals that despite a strong desire to grow their businesses, approximately 70% of surveyed entrepreneurs are unaware of local funding and resources. Empower by GoDaddy, a global social impact program, aims to close the knowledge and resource gap for entrepreneurs, small and microbusiness owners in underserved communities through its partnerships with local and nonprofit community partners.

One of Empower by GoDaddy's partners is the Alabama Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Alabama State University. Empower by GoDaddy and Alabama SBDC collaborate to develop customized programs that meet the unique needs of local small business entrepreneurs at every step of their journey. Alabama has over 150,000 online microbusinesses according to Venture Forward, with over four per 100 people on average. Yet, Alabama microbusiness owners are 1.5 times more likely to find access to capital challenging than entrepreneurs nationally.

In recognition of March 15 SBDC Day, which celebrates the national impact nearly 1,000 SBDCs have on the small business community, GoDaddy caught up with Andrea Rogers Mosley, Director of the Alabama SBDC Network.

Why did you decide to partner with Empower by GoDaddy?

The small business community is still in the recovery stage following COVID-19. Many small businesses were already struggling pre-pandemic to identify basic capital to support their operations, purchase a website or hire consultants and employees. When the pandemic hit, many small businesses struggled because they did not have an effective online presence.

We also work with elderly small business owners who were and are still reluctant to get online. And, while some small business owners purchased a website or were using a free website, they were not using the online tools to their maximum potential or did not have administrative rights to work on the websites they owned because they hired outside support to manage their content. We learned that many small business owners lost thousands of dollars spent on establishing an online presence because they were not left with a clear path forward or skills to see through online implementation.

Partnering with Empower by GoDaddy allows us to provide small business owners with critical resources, tips, strategies and confidence to develop an effective online presence and overall business strategy. The only cost for participants is time and effort - but it is worth it - and the entrepreneurs learn valuable skills that help them expand their customer base, identify new markets, and increase sales volume and revenue.

What makes this partnership successful?

The Alabama SBDC Empower by GoDaddy cohort is so much more than digital marketing training - the program is successful because it is built on encouragement, genuine interest and support for the small business owners who participate. We create a safe place for small business owners to share, discuss and freely talk about their business concerns and the emotional journey of business ownership so that we can better assist them.

I am truly proud of our work to empower more than 500 small businesses with the skills and knowledge to successfully and confidently create their website and develop their social media presence.

What does inclusive entrepreneurship mean to you?

Alabama SBDC's slogan is, "Growing Alabama's economy one small business at a time." Inclusive entrepreneurship is an important concept that every local, state and federal government, and financial institution should embrace. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy.

Identifying resources and creating helpful legislation and policies should be part of our government and financial institutions' strategic plan to help create sustainable small businesses. Corporations can also play an integral role by implementing innovative programs like Empower by GoDaddy.

What are some tips you would give to people who want to start a business of their own?

Tap into local small business resources. There are many free resources available to help a small business start, grow and sustain. America's SBDC has small business development centers in every state, with nearly 1,000 centers nationwide. Talk with an SBDC advisor - the services are free and available for anyone, at every stage of their business journey.

We love working with those in the ideation and start-up stages. It allows us to help entrepreneurs from the very beginning to create successful launch strategies and ensure long-term sustainability. And lastly, take the time to research, plan and launch. Remember that entrepreneurship is about taking a chance.

###

Year-round, GoDaddy proudly supports its customers globally as part of its mission to make opportunity more inclusive for all. Learn more about how GoDaddy empowers entrepreneurs everywhere: https://www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/empower

Empower by GoDaddy Spotlight Series: By partnering with diverse local nonprofits and community organizations around the world, Empower by GoDaddy aims to reach those who haven't otherwise had access by offering skills training, resources, and mentoring to help accelerate their business journeys. This article is part of the Empower by GoDaddy spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746989/Empower-by-GoDaddy-Celebrates-Americas-Small-Business-Development-Centers-Day

Recommended Stories

  • Eisai-Biogen Highlights Additional Data From Recently Approved Alzheimer's Drug

    Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced that three additional detailed analyses from the Phase IIb clinical study (Study 201) of lecanemab for mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD were published in the peer-reviewed journals. In the core 201 study, lecanemab was shown to reduce brain Aβ accumulation measured by amyloid PET in a dose- and time-dependent manner after 12 and 18 months of treatment, and corresponding changes in plasma

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air For

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Recalls Some Semi-Trucks, Ford Slams Brakes On Self-Driving Dreams, TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Tesla Recalls Again — Except This Time, It's 35 Semi-Trucks EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake. The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the parking brake might not engage as expected when the driver releases the brakes. This may allow the vehicle to roll away and increase the crash risk. Tesla said it would replace the parking brake valve module in affected v

  • Citizens Financial Unit Investigated for Sales of Savings Product Controlled by Troubled Financier Greg Lindberg

    Massachusetts securities regulators confirmed they are examining sales of annuities offered by Colorado Bankers Life Insurance.

  • Biden Makes Electric Vehicle Credits Elusive in Bid for US Auto Renaissance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s requirements for electric vehicle tax credits will reduce the number of models eligible for incentives until tens of billions of new investment in US manufacturing by automakers and suppliers kick in.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in

  • US Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Apple In Patent Infringement Case Against VirnetX

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned the tables in its favor by convincing a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidating the two patents VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) had accused Apple of infringing, Reuters reports citing court documents. The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patents

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands

    Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Oil ticks up as U.S. inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices ticked up on Friday with U.S. inflation data showing some signs of slowing price rises, but on the month oil was on course for its weakest performance since November. Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were up 22 cents or 0.3% at $79.49 a barrel by 1309 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude was up 45 cents or 0.6% to $74.82, having gained about 8% so far this week.

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • HSBC chief accused of pressuring bank staff to give £40m loan to company his daughter worked at

    The chief executive of HSBC has been accused of pressuring the bank’s staff to give a £40m loan to the real estate company his daughter worked at.

  • CoverMyMeds announces large layoffs, may affect Louisville operations

    CoverMyMeds, a subsidy of McKesson Corp., will be laying off several hundred employees, which could affect its Louisville-area operations. An email obtained by our sister publication Columbus Business First said CoverMyMeds will eliminate about 815 jobs. In a statement to Louisville Business First, the company did not specify how many of its local employees will be affected.

  • Exclusive-Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

    Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil. Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.