U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.31
    -36.28 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,546.05
    -18.54 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,419.20
    -224.39 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.79
    -15.31 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.70
    +0.45 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.80
    -11.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.42 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0075 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    +0.1120 (+4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    -0.0063 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9300
    +0.2420 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,910.25
    -1,235.61 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.60
    -34.83 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Empower happiness of life with advanced technology - FOTILE Canada Launched Annual Charity Programs

·3 min read

MARKHAM, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 13th 2022, FOTILE Canada launched its annual charity programs in Toronto, joint by Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation and SickKids Foundation, the charity program will focus on the respiratory health of the senior and children. FOTILE, as one of the world's leading kitchen appliance manufacturer, has earned more than 4100 patents (580 for invention) and 18 top international design awards, including 9 Red Dot Design awards and 9 German iF awards. FOTILE is committed to creating a healthy, happy kitchen for families everywhere. The annual charity programs launch is a representation of the fact that FOTILE has always been advancing its technology and products to better fulfill customers' needs, as well as contribute to the society and the environment.

FOTILE Canada annual charity program announcement (CNW Group/ATME Culture &amp; Communications Group Inc.)
FOTILE Canada annual charity program announcement (CNW Group/ATME Culture & Communications Group Inc.)

FOTILE EMG9030, Pixie Air™ series range hoods have built-in intelligent air steward to monitor the air quality. The system will automatically detect and remove harmful gases for peace of mind. The system is specifically designed to protect users and their families.

FOTILE Intelligent Air Steward range hoods EMG9030 UQ3002 (CNW Group/ATME Culture &amp; Communications Group Inc.)
FOTILE Intelligent Air Steward range hoods EMG9030 UQ3002 (CNW Group/ATME Culture & Communications Group Inc.)

Specially designed for the North American market, FOTILE Slant Vent Series have established their position in the market once launched. The JQG series are the best sellers of FOTILE range hood family in the North American market. Newly introduced JQG7505, has become even more popular during the epidemic because the motion-activation function of JQG7505 can significantly reduce the chances for contagion.

FOTILE Slant Vent Series New color for the best-seller JQG7505W (CNW Group/ATME Culture &amp; Communications Group Inc.)
FOTILE Slant Vent Series New color for the best-seller JQG7505W (CNW Group/ATME Culture & Communications Group Inc.)

FOTILE dish washer perfectly resolve the pain point of high water/energy consumption of traditional dish washers for countless small-medium sized families. Even the family of 3 can enjoy the luxury of using dish washer every meal. The ergonomic product design of FOTILE InSink dish washer is especially friendly to the seniors, it protects the users from getting hurt when they bend over.

FOTILE InSink Dishwasher (CNW Group/ATME Culture &amp; Communications Group Inc.)
FOTILE InSink Dishwasher (CNW Group/ATME Culture & Communications Group Inc.)

FOTILE explores every possibility to fulfill various needs of different customers in order to bring them more joy and convenience to their lives. Meanwhile, FOTILE consistently undertakes its social responsibility by making contributions to the local communities. During its 7 years of operation in Canada, FOTILE has been keen on contributing to the charity and the society. It has initiated a 5-year donation program with SickKids Foundation to help more children recover. In the year of 2022, FOTILE continues to collaborate with Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation to provide the seniors with more love and care.

During the event, Lydia Yang, the president of FOTILE Canada, joint by Stephen Siu, the president of Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation, and Cally Cheng, SickKids Activation and Ambassador Team Lead, and Linda Kafka, the president of Livable Environment, activated the charity program. The activation of the FOTILE annual charity program indicates another year that FOTILE Canada will bring love and happiness to more Canadian families.

In addition, FOTILE Canada will exhibit their most highly rated products at booth #2022 in the 2022 National Home Show. The visitors will have a glance at smart and user-friendly FOTILE products by then.

SOURCE ATME Culture & Communications Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c2194.html

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan police release Patrick Lyoya shooting video

    STORY: Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan have released videos of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop last week. News of the shooting has set off protests across Grand Rapids. On Wednesday city police chief Eric Winstrom refused to name who was involved in the shooting, but said the officer has been placed on administrative leave and that the Michigan State Police are investigating.Meanwhile, prosecutors in Kent County told CNN Wednesday that they will decide on possible criminal charges once the investigation is complete.The shooting occurred on April 4, when Lyoya was first pulled over by an officer with suspicions over his license plate.The videos released Wednesday capture different angles of the struggle that followed, from the dashboard of the officer's police car, as well as the officer's bodycam footage and video from a neighbor's surveillance camera. They show Lyoya stepping out of the car looking confused as the officer repeatedly asks for a driver's license and orders him to get back inside his vehicle.Lyoya appears to be complying, before closing his car door and trying to walk away, resisting the officer's attempts to handcuff him.Following a short chase, the two men grapple on the lawn, fighting over the officer's stun gun, before Lyoya is shot.In response to the videos, the NAACP issued a written statement demanding the officer in the video be held accountable, as well as executive action on police reform from President Joe Biden.

  • NJ inmates at women's only prison pregnant after sex with 'another incarcerated person'

    Two inmates at New Jersey’s only women’s prison are pregnant after consensual sex with a transgender inmate, reports say.

  • Judge reduces award in Tesla racial discrimination suit from $137 million to $15 million

    A federal judge on Wednesday slashed a jury's award of $137 million in damages in a racial discrimination case against Tesla Inc. to $15 million, while calling the evidence against the electric-vehicle maker "disturbing."

  • California assemblywoman pushes for four-day workweek

    Legislators in California are aiming to make a four-day workweek a reality.

  • Judge cuts massive $137M award in Tesla racism case to about one-tenth of the amount

    Federal judge reduces the damages awarded to a Black contract worker in a lawsuit over racial discrimination at Tesla's Fremont factory.

  • BLM co-founder slams 'triggering' charity transparency laws after $6M mansion exposed

    Patrisse Cullors, a BLM founder, said she found it “triggering” — emotionally compromising — when she hears things involving financial documents.

  • ‘They Made Me More Dangerous Than Anyone Could Ever F-cking Imagine’

    Frank R. James, named as a suspect in the New York City subway shooting, left an online trail of hate

  • 17 L.A. gangs have sent out crews to follow and rob city's wealthiest, LAPD says

    L.A. gangs are sending out crews to prey on the mega-rich, targeting people leaving luxury boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs, the LAPD said.

  • Video of fatal police shooting of Black man in Grand Rapids released

    Lyoya was shot in the head during a struggle in which he and the officer appeared to be fighting over the officer's Taser.

  • Wesbanco closing downtown Baltimore branch

    WesBanco Bank will close one of its two Baltimore City branches in June as customers continue to do more of their banking online. Employees of the branch at 344 N. Charles St. told the Baltimore Business Journal the location will close on June 14. John Iannone, senior vice president of investor and public relations, confirmed the upcoming closure.

  • “Big whites:” A nickname shows Beijing’s efforts to sugar-coat its pandemic powers

    The language of affection is one way to make covid workers, and the strategy they have to enforce, more palatable.

  • The Person Of Interest In New York City Subway Shooting Is A Black Man Who Blamed Black Women For Violence In The Black Community

    The tragic shooting took place just before 8:30 a.m. during rush hour on Tuesday in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn.

  • BLM sign vandalized to read 'Asian' instead of 'Black' being investigated as hate crime by Palo Alto PD

    Palo Alto police have launched a hate crime investigation after a Black Lives Matter sign was reportedly vandalized and had the word “Black” replaced with “Asian.” The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Park Boulevard in the Ventura neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 5. A woman in her 60s called the police at 4:08 p.m. after she discovered that her Black Lives Matter sign on her property was vandalized.

  • Why No One Died When a Gunman Opened Fire on the Subway

    NEW YORK — Inside the roughly 750 square feet of a subway car on Tuesday morning, a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets, firing at rush-hour commuters at close range — captive victims. While 33 bullets were sprayed from his Glock handgun, they wounded only 10 passengers. More than a dozen other people were injured, some of them choking on smoke from the two devices the police said Frank R. James detonated before he started shooting. As the police announced the capture of James on Wednesday, the c

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Official to Visit UkraineDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits

  • 'I'm pretty sure he did die': Vulgar day in court for man accused in Lakewood bias attacks

    A Manchester man accused in a violent, antisemitic crime spree in Lakewood and Jackson used profanities throughout his court proceeding.

  • Videos show what led up to police officer shooting dead Black man in Grand Rapids

    Warning: This article contains video that shows the moments leading up to Patrick Lyoya’s death. Viewer discretion is advised. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Promising transparency and a thorough investigation, the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday released video that shows an officer pulling over Patrick Lyoya and a long struggle between the two that…

  • Texas Follows Through With Gross Stunt of Dumping Migrants in D.C.

    Twitter/John RobertsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott followed through on his cruel promise to dump asylum seekers and migrants in the capital with the first busload conveniently arriving outside Fox News’ office on Wednesday morning.Abbott vowed last week to bus them to the Capitol steps in response to the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency order implemented by Donald Trump that allowed migrants to be sent back to Mexico at the border, even if they were seeking asylu

  • New Zealand court rules to allow extradition of resident to China in unprecedented ruling

    In a historic ruling, New Zealand’s courts have decided to allow the extradition of one of its permanent resident to China to stand trial. New Zealand’s supreme court made a historic appeal on Wednesday to accept the sending of Korean-born Kim Kyung-yup to China on charges of murdering a young Chinese woman named Peiyun Chen on his visit to Shanghai in 2009. Like most Western nations, including the U.S., Australia and most of Europe, New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China, an agreement to transfer over an accused suspect of a crime from one country to another to be placed on trial.

  • British men are reportedly offering female Ukrainian refugees a place to stay in exchange for sex

    British men are reportedly offering female refugees – who have fled their homes in Ukraine – a place to stay in exchange for sex.