U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,927.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,074.50
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    +1.99 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9470
    +0.0250 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -0.73 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2119
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7510
    +0.5700 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,422.03
    -309.56 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.67
    -1.74 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,886.29
    -48.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Empowering Digital Freedom: Liberation Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Cloud and Iass Solutions for Businesses and Organizations

·3 min read

Liberation Technology Services (LTS) remains at the forefront of innovation, offering game-changing CSP and Infrastructure as a Service solutions that rival those of Big Tech. Their unique ability to construct robust tech infrastructure and independent digital solutions continue to empower businesses and organizations to achieve digital freedom, leading with efficiency and online sovereignty.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Company efficiency and time management have long been two top concerns of businesses and organizations globally, because as the saying goes, "time is money."

Companies that specialize in cloud computing and build one-source-of-truth technologies, also known as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) providers, are continuing to emerge and transform the way we work.

According to a survey conducted by the software company Zapier, the average employee uses around 10 different apps to do their job. With each app requiring a separate login and authentication, employees can spend up to 32 days per year just logging in and out of various tools and platforms. That's a staggering amount of wasted time, lost productivity and unnecessary administrative overhead.

Companies like Liberation Technology Services are leading the development of comprehensive productivity and analytics tools like HUB for Teams, allowing SME's, large corporations and global organizations to access a suite of business tools in one place, replacing up to 12 apps in a central platform.

One-source-of-truth technology solutions with multiple use cases that solve multiple problems and increase business productivity are becoming an integral part of standard operating procedures.

In today's competitive business environment, companies must  streamline their workflows in order to increase revenues. Simply adding more tools or solutions does not necessarily lead to improved performance. Instead, businesses should focus on leveraging one-source-of-truth Iass technology with secure, uncompromised cloud services to achieve overall gains.

Businesses who move their operations to the cloud can experience a 20.66% average improvement in time-to-market and a 18.48% average reduction in IT spending. This is the power of cloud computing.

Even security breach costs can be minimized, a study conducted by IBM, states the average cost of a data breach for a company is $3.86 million USD. However, cloud-based solutions can significantly reduce the risk of cybersecurity breaches and lower the potential cost of a data breach. The same study found that companies who had fully deployed security automation technologies in the cloud experienced an average cost savings of $2.16 million USD in data breach costs compared to those who did not leverage cloud-based solutions for their security needs.

Unexpectedly, Gartner is reporting that by 2025 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer's fault, rather than the cloud service provider's. This is why businesses need to properly utilize cloud computing in order to avoid cybersecurity risks. Companies can benefit from the advanced security features provided by cloud service providers like Liberation Technology Services that also produce Iass solutions in order to avoid the burden of having to manage their own complex security infrastructure.

Businesses and organizations will need to stay at the forefront of this technological shift that is happening online. Employing the best productivity and cyber security technology via comprehensive cloud-based Iass solutions that empower businesses and organizations to achieve true digital freedom internally and beyond.

You can learn more about alternative CSPs and Iass solutions like Liberation Technology Services by taking advantage of special offers like Liberation's free assessment linked here. 

Liberation Technology Services on Social Media Twitter | Truth Social | Gettr | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Liberation Technology Services
Liberation Technology Services (LTS) is a full-scale provider of tech infrastructure and independent digital solutions. Liberation Technology Services advances businesses, and organizations of all sizes with private cloud hosting, web/app development solutions and a multi-layered "Iron Dome" cyber-defense system supported by zero-knowledge private data centers located throughout the United States. Liberation Technology Services proudly offers un-compromised privacy and cyber security, and a censorship free guarantee, preserving the freedom and security of businesses, and organization's data and likeness online.

Media Contact: Evie Phillips 354478@email4pr.com 9173362808

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empowering-digital-freedom-liberation-technology-services-unveils-cutting-edge-cloud-and-iass-solutions-for-businesses-and-organizations-301756645.html

SOURCE Liberation Technology Services

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Charges Revised in Music-Streaming Case. Markets Shrug.

    The antitrust probe, sparked by a complaint from rival Spotify, dates back almost two years and centers around the alleged dominance of the tech company's App Store.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Criminals Are Using iPhone Passcodes to Take Over Phones in Minutes

    A basic feature of iPhones helps criminals steal a victim's entire digital life in a matter of minutes. WSJ personal tech columnist Nicole Nguyen explains how iPhone users can keep themselves safe. Elena Scotti/The Wall Street Journal

  • Chip Demand Will Surge From 2024, Tokyo Electron CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The semiconductor industry will return to an exponential growth path next year despite lingering inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties, according to machinery maker Tokyo Electron Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU antitrust regulators narrow charges against Apple

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, focusing on its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options, while dropping another charge related to in-app payments. The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country European Union, did not say why it had dropped its case against the iPhone maker for requiring developers to use its own in-app payment system. However, the victory for the U.S. tech giant will be short-lived as a new EU tech law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will apply from May, bans both of the Apple practices investigated by the Commission, with fines of up to 10% of a company's global turnover for infringements.

  • Palantir joins growing list of tech companies announcing layoffs

    Palantir is the latest company in the layoffs spotlight. Here’s a list of other companies making job cuts.

  • Facebook Parent, Snap Embrace AI Technology That Powers ChatGPT Chatbot

    Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. are embracing the much talked-about artificial-intelligence technology popularized by OpenAI’s viral ChatGPT chatbot.

  • Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm About the Dangers of AI And ChatGPT

    The billionaire entrepreneur had called for regulation of artificial intelligence before the unprecedented breakthrough in the technology.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Oil rises on China growth hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's losses, as hopes for a solid economic rebound in China offset worries about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption in the world's biggest economy. Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, were up by 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.32 per barrel by 1059 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.6%, to $76.89 a barrel.