Empowering Netflix Series 'Skin Decision: Before and After' Scores 2021 Emmy Nomination for Its Debut Season

Helping clients recover from traumatic and life-altering experiences, this intimate and emotional plastic surgery show earns accolades as an 'Outstanding Lifestyle Series' nominee

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its debut season, Netflix's original medical/lifestyle reality show Skin Decision: Before and After has received a 2021 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lifestyle Series." The series takes a unique approach to its genre, as it seeks to bring healing, confidence, and self-empowerment to people who have endured traumatic and life-altering experiences. Featuring board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, Skin Decision goes beyond superficial appearances and highlights the beauty within each patient while sharing intimate and emotional stories of real-life people who have suffered everything from confidence-crushing relationships to near-fatal car crashes.

"When this project came up, I was so excited to get involved. I really wanted to make a new kind of plastic surgery show. Not a circus. Not demeaning to patients," Nazarian says. "With this show, we really elevated plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments and showed the very real reasons why people get work done. Also, we showed that looking better can make people feel better and do better."

Though future plans for the show have yet to be disclosed, Dr. Nazarian has many other accomplishments in sight. In addition to running her private practice in Beverly Hills, she will be expanding into Lake Tahoe soon with Spa26 and Nazarian Plastic Surgery. Her non-profit, Nazarian Institute and ThinkBIG!, is growing to include surgical education and techniques for other board-certified plastic surgeons. Her ecommerce site The Skin Spot is ready for its re-launch with the new Skin Quiz, curated medical-grade skincare product offerings, Loyalty Points, and a sampling program. She also intends to continue her activism work to end racism against Jews all around the world.

The full series of Skin Decision: Before and After is available on Netflix. The 2021 Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sept. 19, 2021, on CBS.

