U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.11
    +51.36 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,551.91
    +469.35 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,969.44
    +109.73 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.97
    +7.73 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9000
    +1.2700 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,367.55
    -122.33 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.37
    +1.01 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Empowering Psoriasis Patients Through Mental Health Support

Bristol Myers Squibb Company
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture
Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

Roughly 100 million people worldwide are impacted by psoriasis around the world.

One of those individuals is our colleague, Royce Thomas, senior territory business manager, Oncology, whose journey began at age 37, with what he thought was a bug bite, or rash. His physician ruled it dermatitis and gave him a prescription. However, when his condition worsened, Royce sought out a dermatologist who correctly identified his symptoms as psoriasis.

He was shocked by his diagnosis. As an African American man in his 30s, psoriasis was not a condition he expected. He was worried about how the disease would affect his physical health, daily life and appearance.

During his journey with psoriasis Royce often felt alone, so he sought counseling for support and joined a patient advocacy organization to help others living with the disease.

"Connecting with others with this disease made a huge difference for me," Royce said. "Having the support of a community that understands everything you're going through helps people with this disease come out of hiding, and begin to have hope for a normal life."

Lurking in the shadows of the physical symptoms of this disease is the impact it can have on a patient's mental health. The red, scaly rashes that are the calling card of psoriasis often cause a patient embarrassment and shame in addition to physical pain and discomfort. Studies show that, globally, 25% experience depression and 48% experience anxiety. In fact, psoriatic disease has the highest prevalence of depression compared to other dermatological conditions.

"This year, in recognition of World Psoriasis Day on October 29, we're focusing on the mental health challenges that people living with psoriatic disease face as a result of their illness," said Frida Dunger Johnsson, executive director of IFPA (previously known as International Federation of Psoriasis Associations). "It's important that we see and treat the whole person, and not just their physical symptoms."

Royce recently shared his story with Johnsson. Watch a video of their conversation to learn more about his story of living with psoriasis.

Learn more about Bristol Myers Squibb here

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture
Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bristol Myers Squibb Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Website: http://www.bms.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bristol Myers Squibb Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721997/Empowering-Psoriasis-Patients-Through-Mental-Health-Support

Recommended Stories

  • Mobileye IPO Would Value Self-Driving-Car Company At $16 Billion

    Intel stock edged up Monday, as it gets ready to spin off its self-driving-tech company Mobileye, which could raise $820 million.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress

    Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt. A report from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity this month, offering a hint that the Federal Reserve's barrage of steep interest rate hikes are having their desired effect, raising hopes that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of increases to the Fed funds target rate. "We’re getting some follow-through from what we saw last week, this idea that while the Fed might not be pivoting, perhaps the cadence could be slowing in terms of rate hikes," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

  • Tricida Shares Plunge 94% After Kidney Disease Drug Fails Trial

    The company reported Phase 3 trial results for veverimer, which failed to show the required efficacy.

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

    It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said.

  • The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

    Like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination status, according to a new list released last week.

  • People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight

    ‘Still not over how gross it was,’ she captioned her video

  • 44% of Workers Say They Don't Know Enough About Medicare. Here Are Some Key Things to Know

    One important one is Social Security. If you're in that camp, here are some key points about Medicare you should know. It's a big misconception that once you sign up for Medicare, all of your healthcare needs will be covered in full, and that you won't have to spend any money on medical costs.

  • Unilever recalls dry shampoo that may contain 'elevated levels' of cancer-causing chemical

    Unilever United States has issued a voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo aerosol products – from brands like Dove to TRESemmé – over benzene concerns.

  • Bausch + Lomb Introduces Project Watson™ Health Care Products for Dogs

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the introduction of Project Watson health care products for dogs in the United States. The new line of products is specifically formulated to help support dogs' eyes, ears and overall wellbeing using high quality and naturally inspired ingredients.

  • If This Happens to You at Night, Your Stroke Risk Skyrockets, New Study Says

    Stroke is the fourth-leading killer in the U.S., as reported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). And even when a stroke isn't lethal, it's still serious. "A stroke can be devastating to individuals and their families, robbing them of their independence," the organization's experts write. So a new study that links increased stroke risk with something that happens to many of us at night is cause for concern. Read on to find out what could put you in harm's way,

  • 6 Secrets Chipotle Doesn't Want You to Know

    Almost three decades ago in In Denver, Colorado, a legend was born. A Tex-Mex legend, that is. Chipotle, the chain restaurant that now dominates the burrito scene, got its start in the middle of the country in 1993.Originally, its founder was hoping to sell 107 burritos a day. Just enough to turn a profit. Today, with over 2,700 locations, the brand has far exceeded those initial expectations.And while Chipotle undoubtedly dominates the grab-n-go burrito scene, the chain's trajectory has not bee

  • One man is hiking over 4,800 miles across America to raise awareness for breast cancer

    Hiking the American Discovery Trail, which runs from Delaware to California, a man named Clay Chapman is on a mission to raise awareness for cancer, specifically breast cancer. After losing both of his parents to different types of the disease, Chapman decided to embark on the nearly yearlong trek. “My mother passed away from breast cancer 10 years ago, so this hike is very much a way to honor her,” Chapman said.

  • Top-recommended Exercises To Lose 5 Inches of Belly Fat, Trainer Says

    If you want to lose belly fat, you're not alone, as this is a super-common fitness goal many individuals strive to achieve. WebMD explains that everyone carries around some fat in the belly area, even if you're sporting abs. But excess visceral fat can have a detrimental impact on your health, as it's associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia, heart disease, colon cancer, and breast cancer. To help you obtain a trim midsection and stay in good health, we

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Those battling breast cancer in Arizona meet survivors to inspire hope and a sense of community

    Many Arizonans are battling breast cancer, and Valley cancer survivors gathered during Breast Cancer Awareness Month so they know they aren't alone in this journey. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on the Tree of Hope.

  • "I'm Expected To Take Care Of Them When They Didn't Take Care Of Me": Gen Xers Are Having Complicated Feelings About Their Parents, And It's Sadly Relatable

    "I'm Generation X. In my generation, we were basically feral. We sort of raised ourselves. Our parents were very busy doing their own things — lots of working parents. So we were latchkey kids, on our own a lot..."View Entire Post ›