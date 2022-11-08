Empowering Students To Create Better Health Outcomes Through School-Based Journalism

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Quest Diagnostics

Healthy NewsWorks

Healthy NewsWorks (HNW) empowers elementary and middle-school students to advocate for health literacy through school-based journalism programs. HNW provides these students with the tools and skills to become researchers, writers, critical thinkers, and confident communicators equipped to investigate health information and report their findings, ultimately fostering healthier and more informed communities.

HNW's unique approach addresses two significant concerns for children: gaps in literacy education and mounting health issues. These issues are deeply connected, as children who acquire good listening and communication skills are better equipped to understand and use health information during their lifetimes.

Q4HE is helping Healthy NewsWorks expand its programming to help more students develop communication skills that will empower a lifetime of critical thinking.

Q4HE's support enables HNW to build upon 18 years of experience delivering classroom-based health journalism programs, deepen its positive impact within schools the program currently serves, and expand programming to reach new schools and communities. The resources that Q4HE provides will enable HNW to expand its programming to help more students develop communication skills that will empower a lifetime of critical thinking.

"We've been privileged to have partnered with Quest employees for many years who have mentored our students, participated in student interviews, and assisted in other volunteer activities. We look forward to deepening our relationship so our students and communities can benefit from the talent and resources that Quest offers."

- Marian Uhlman Executive Director, Healthy NewsWorks

"Through Healthy NewsWorks, my students are taught skills they would not otherwise have been exposed to at this early age. The program challenges our young reporters every step of the way as they learn the importance of carefully researched and fact-based informational writing. The program taps into the talents of my students while also presenting them with career choices that they didn't know existed."

Story continues

- Morgan Washington-Leslie Healthy NewsWorks Teacher

"I learned much about things and how to be careful around viruses, the internet, and more, especially when we interviewed an emergency department nurse. I actually listened and enjoyed being there. I learned about how nurses handle patients who have COVID- even how people work together during this pandemic."

- Healthy NewsWorks student 4th grade

Read More

Quest Diagnostics , Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics

Website: http://www.questdiagnostics.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724596/Empowering-Students-To-Create-Better-Health-Outcomes-Through-School-Based-Journalism



