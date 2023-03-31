EmpowerMe: A Chatbot-based Career coach for Learners to Become Digital Citizens

BANGKOK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Dr. Jintavee Khlaisang, Department of Educational Technology and Communications, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, has received the National Outstanding Researcher 2023 from the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) for her research and innovation in educational technology and communications. Prof. Dr. Jintavee is an expert in developing intelligent technology and support systems for online learning, blended learning, flipped classroom, virtual learning environment, and chatbot-based application to be used with wearable devices to facilitate learning in different contexts. Her academic success has received recognition from 26 government research grants, 3 outstanding researcher and research awards, 14 international invention and innovation awards and over 200 citations, including over 1,000 entries of citations on Google and Web of Science.

"EmpowerMe" is an example of nationally and internationally recognized research which benefits both the community and society of learning and innovation. Developed by Prof. Dr. Jintavee to encourage digital learning of digital citizens, EmpowerMe acts as a chatbot coach that gives suggestions on the study and practice of skills for the future. The application aims to prepare learners for their dream career and help them choose appropriate jobs. This chatbot offers a 24-hour response system, on which learning and practicing are gamified so that learners need to complete 4 quests.

Moreover, Prof. Dr. Jintavee is conducting research as an extension of nationally and internationally acclaimed innovation, focusing on empowerment and inter–organizational collaboration to create innovations that can be commercialized.

Prof. Dr. Jintavee's research principles include 4 dimensions as follows:

1st dimension—Academic contribution:

Innovation and research must emphasize learning outcomes, both in professional skills, soft skills, and thinking skills by focusing on creating appropriate user experience and user interface design for contexts and users' needs. The key is an integration of learning and teaching to induce best learning practices for learners.

2nd dimension—Co-creation:

It is important to collaborate with other areas, e.g., working with professors from the Faculty of Medicine to develop professional potential of medical students and digital observation through an application that can be used with microcontroller devices and robots.

3rd dimension—International collaboration:

Building international networks by collaborating with professors and researchers overseas can create an exchange of knowledge both on technology and learning management to prepare Thai people for global citizenship.

4th dimension—Scalability:

Collaborating with the private sector on research and innovation can boost the research towards enterprise-level adaptability and increase the efficiency of research and innovation tools.

Since 2007, Prof. Dr. Jintavee has produced continuous research, with a special focus on research that generates new knowledge and benefits the teaching of educational technology and communications at large, as well as can be expanded into practical educational technology and communication innovations.

Prof. Dr. Jintavee's advice to younger researchers is "being a good researcher requires envisioning the research in the long term and seeing the big picture that shows where your expertise can encourage, support, and drive the development of society and the country. The 3Ps to adhere to are Purpose—the foundation of every success, Passion—happiness and benefit to both yourself and others, and Pertinacious—determination and perseverance to reach the goal that you've set."

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of innovations for society and is listed in the World's Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021-2022.

