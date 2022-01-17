U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.66
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5370
    +0.3370 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,723.26
    -336.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.26
    +1.53 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.98
    +57.03 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Empress Royalty Increases Gold Royalty On Manica Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased its royalty on the Manica gold project in Mozambique ("Manica" or the "Project") by providing an additional US$1M in funding, resulting in a total royalty of 3.375% (the "Royalty").

"The Manica project is a great investment for Empress, we are excited to have increased the size of the Royalty and look forward to receiving revenue from Manica in the second quarter of 2022," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "We believe Empress is positioned for rapid growth and increased shareholder value in the coming year."

THE INVESTMENT & TRANSACTION

On January 17, 2022, Empress increased its royalty from 2.25% to 3.375% by paying an additional US$1M under the previously executed Royalty Purchase Agreement (see April 21, 2021, news release). The Royalty is on gold sales from the Manica project operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP"), up to a total of 95,000 oz of gold. Thereafter, the royalty percentage will be reduced to 1.125% and shall continue into perpetuity.

THE PROJECT

MMP has advised Empress that the Manica project development phase is nearing completion and is scheduled for commissioning in the second quarter of 2022.Manica is located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone Belt of Mozambique and comprises of several deposits on Xtract Resources Plc's mining concession licence 3990C, which includes four deposits, being Fair Bride, Guy Fawkes, Boa Esperanza, and Dots Luck.

Please see our February 22, 2021 and April 21, 2021 news releases on Empress' website (www.empressroyalty.com) for further details on the project and the Royalty.

Image 1. Progress at Manica Gold Project

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Manica royalty agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and success in MMP completing the successful commissioning of the plant and bringing the Manica project into production to result in the receipt of royalty income to Empress in the second quarter 2022. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683587/Empress-Royalty-Increases-Gold-Royalty-On-Manica-Project

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.The Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co., one of the wo

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • Unilever shares hit as GSK says £50bn bid is 'fundamentally undervalued'

    GSK said its board unanimously concluded the offer was not in the best interests of shareholders, and that it was instead pushing ahead with the planned demerger of the unit.

  • Unilever’s £50 Billion Bid for GSK Unit Marks Health Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, T

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and corporate developments. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index and U.S. futures rose, whil

  • European stock markets open higher at the start of the week

    London’s benchmark index has been the standout performer this year so far, up just over 2%, driven largely by the likes of the energy, basic resources, and banking stocks.

  • Big Investor Tripled Its AMC Stake and Bought Apple, NIO, and Nikola Stock

    DNB Asset Management significantly raised investments in some of the most volatile stocks, including AMC Entertainment, Apple, NIO, and Nikola.