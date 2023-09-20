EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING (VTX:EMSN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING is:

24% = CHF496m ÷ CHF2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. Despite this, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is EMSN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EMSN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (meaning, the company retains only 30% of profits) for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 95% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's future ROE will rise to 29% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

