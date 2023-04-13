EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG's (VTX:EMSN) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's (VTX:EMSN) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING is:

29% = CHF535m ÷ CHF1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

We then compared EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 4.4% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (meaning, the company retains only 30% of profits) for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 83%. As a result, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 31% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here