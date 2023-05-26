EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's (VTX:EMSN) investors will be pleased with their 29% return over the last five years

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 13% is below the market return of 41%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.0% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 2% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING the TSR over the last 5 years was 29%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING had a tough year, with a total loss of 8.6% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 1.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

