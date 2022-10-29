Emsany Revives the African Heritage of Dahomey Warriors through NFTs

FARO, Portugal, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse - As part of its efforts to shed light on afro heritage through NFTs, Emsany announced the launch of its Dahomey Initiative. It consists of an art contest, a metaverse exhibition, and a series of talks around The Warriors of Dahomey, the emblematic ladies who conquered the territory where Benin is.

Since the inception of its NFT Marketplace , the first of its kind that addresses the needs of afro creators, Emsany has identified the need to leverage the use of NFTs to commemorate the African heritage.

Emsany's Dahomey Initiative began with the organization of an NFT Art Contest, which encourages the community of African artists to create authentic artwork inspired by the legendary tales of Dahomey Warriors so that everyone continues remembering them as a symbol of femininity and bravery.

The contest is open to the public and aims to explore the artists' creativity in conjunction with the proposed theme. A jury of art connoisseurs from diverse art fields, including crypto-art and fine arts experts, will evaluate the entries that are part of Emsany's Dahomey NFT Art Contest.

Right after the contest, Emsany's Dahomey Metaverse Gallery will showcase the top fifty NFTs minted during the art competition and will highlight how the Metaverse allows organizing art galleries in a unique setup and with a myriad of possibilities. This event will occur in December exclusively on the Metaverse.

In parallel to the contest, Emsany will be holding a series of talks about the impact of female warriors on the development and empowerment of African women, featuring notable guests who will share their success stories with the community.

"With this initiative, Emsany strives to increase recognition of African culture and history and the role of women in shaping the past, the present, and the future of African societies.", said Anas El Arras, Founder, and CEO of Emsany.

Mikael Naciri, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor of Emsany added: "We are delighted to announce that we will dedicate a percentage of proceeds from sales of any Emsany's Dahomey Initiative-related artwork and NFTs to social initiatives promoting women's inclusion in Benin, the land that, once upon a time, The Warriors of Dahomey conquered."

About Emsany

Emsany is the pioneering cross-chain NFT Marketplace that bridges the gap between opportunities in Web3, Blockchain, NFTs, and the Metaverse & Afro Art, Artists, Museums, Galleries, and Creators.

Media Inquiries: Jean Fernandes, +351289170481, jean@emsany.io, contact@emsany.io

