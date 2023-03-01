emtelligent Names Healthcare Executive Kim Perry as Chief Growth Officer

Veteran leader brings deep experience in business development, building partnerships, and driving revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emtelligent®, a leader in the development of clinical-grade natural language processing (NLP) software for healthcare organizations, today announced it has named veteran healthcare industry executive Kim Perry as the company's first chief growth officer.

Vancouver-based emtelligent, partners with healthcare institutions across North America, to strategically structure their unstructured medical data through natural language processing and machine learning, helping them increase safety, operating efficiency and the quality of care. (PRNewsfoto/emtelligent)

emtelligent's proprietary, enterprise-scale emtelliPro® NLP engine and emtelliSuite™ apps are purpose-built to reveal actionable insights buried within unstructured medical text. Healthcare organizations use emtelliPro to improve clinician productivity and increase reimbursement and quality - allowing for improved patient care and outcomes.

Perry's experience spans large Fortune 500 companies as well as high-growth and private equity-backed organizations in her professional career. Prior to joining emtelligent, she served as vice president of business development and partnerships for ABOUT Healthcare. Perry also was national healthcare practice director and business development director at management consulting firm West Monroe Partners. Earlier in her career, she was an executive for 15 years at Xerox Services (now Conduent) and parent company Xerox Corp.

"Kim's experience leading through rapid growth and expertise in business development are an ideal fit for our company as we scale our business," said Dr. Tim O'Connell, emtelligent CEO and co-founder and a practicing radiologist. "She is a proven leader with the skills and knowledge to foster collaboration, build a strong internal culture, and drive results. We are fortunate and excited to have Kim on board."

In addition to her full-time professional roles, Perry is president of Women's Health Leadership TRUST, an organization with 500 members that elevates and supports women at all phases of their healthcare career, and an advisory board member at Broadpath, a privately held call center company. Perry also served as a member of the executive leadership team for the American Heart Association's Heart Ball, as board chair for more than three years of Neighborhood HealthSource, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Minneapolis, and was honored with a 2020 Minneapolis/St. Paul Women in Business award from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics (with a specialty in international business) from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

"When a company takes the time to thoroughly build a product before taking it to the market, it sets itself up for greater success, and that's what emtelligent has done," Perry said. "The management team is extremely thoughtful and focused and the culture they've built is a perfect fit for me. I'm looking forward to helping the company continue to grow and expand market share in the medical NLP space."

Perry will be attending ViVE 2023, which is being held March 26-29 in Nashville. She will be available for media interviews and analyst briefings.

About emtelligent®

Based in Vancouver, BC, emtelligent® partners with healthcare institutions, companies and organizations to strategically structure their unstructured medical data, helping them increase safety, operating efficiency and the quality of care. The emtelliPro® engine and emtelliSuite™ apps are available now, and the team is on-hand to consult regarding your medical data needs. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at www.emtelligent.com or call 1-877-GO-EMTEL (1-877-463-6835) today.

