U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,237.21
    -22.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,175.51
    +1.44 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,954.57
    -175.39 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,995.96
    -15.72 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.14 (+3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.00
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.34
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    -0.0070 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9780
    -0.0330 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.1730
    +1.0430 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,714.56
    -443.12 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.72
    +3.78 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

EMU GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology Students Visit Gulfstream Aerospace for Learning Experience

·4 min read

GameAbove funds trip to Georgia for students to network and have eye-opening experience

YPSILANTI, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University students from the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology spent a part of their 2022 spring break embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

EMU students boarding a private jet at Willow Run airport (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
EMU students boarding a private jet at Willow Run airport (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation welcomed 10 GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology engineering and aviation students and its dean, Mohamed Qatu, to its headquarters in Savannah, Ga. for an in-depth facility and aircraft tour.

Students in attendance were Suleyman Abdirahman, Preston Grew, Maks Jurasek, Michael Kowalski, Andrew Millett, Aidon Olligschlager, Abigail Richter, Nea Shaffer, Olivia Tomlinson, and Gabrielle Williams. These students were able to experience the Gulfstream G500 and G600 labs and manufacturing facility, as well as get a sneak-peek at new innovations in aviation. Students spent time with Gulfstream engineers and human resources personnel to learn more about internships and careers in aviation.

GameAbove® and its advisory board coordinated and funded the trip, including transportation via private jet. The group sees this experience as the ultimate example of what GameAbove aspires to do for the students. It is an ongoing focus to provide opportunities for students to explore careers and have moments that they would have never imagined.

Suleyman Abdirahman, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, emphasized how the trip meant a great deal to him as he explores his post-graduation career options. "As an engineering student, it was wonderful to tour Gulfstream's research & development lab," said Abdirahman. "To travel in the Gulfstream G650ER and then to see how the masterpiece is developed and assembled was inspiring."

Nea Shaffer is also a senior working as a part-time airline fleet service clerk while completing her degree in aviation management. "There was so much to learn and take away from this trip," said Shaffer. "To have that in-depth look into how Gulfstream manufactures its aircraft was great. Being able to fly in the jump seat and see the takeoff from Willow Run was a wonderful experience, and I appreciate the opportunity given to me."

The trek to Gulfstream will not be the last trip of this kind. Part of GameAbove's partnership with the College of Engineering and Technology is to connect EMU with leaders in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) industries – such as automotive, unmanned aerial systems, and sustainability. "We are truly grateful and appreciative for GameAbove to bring this trip to fruition," said Dean Qatu. "GameAbove continues to help us elevate the students, providing opportunities for them to explore and succeed. Our student experience is advancing on many levels, and we have GameAbove to thank for that."

About GameAbove
GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. gameabove.com

About the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology
The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology provides world-class experiences in engineering, technology, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, drone technology, gaming, aviation, and other areas of study in high-demand career fields. It's within the College's mission to cultivate the intellectual and personal growth individuals through research-informed education and diverse programs that emphasize practical application of scientific knowledge. For more information about the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology, visit the College's website at gameabove.emich.edu

About Eastern Michigan University
Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

Engineering student Suleyman Abdirahman exploring textiles (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
Engineering student Suleyman Abdirahman exploring textiles (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
EMU aviation management student Andrew Millett exploring the cockpit of an aircraft (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
EMU aviation management student Andrew Millett exploring the cockpit of an aircraft (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
Top row: Gabrielle Williams, Andrew Millett, Michael Kowalski, Aidon Olligschlager, Maks Jurasek, Chao Sun, Nea Shaffer; Bottom row: Lisa Comben, Preston Grew, Olivia Tomlinson, Suleyman Abdirahman, Mohamad Qatu, Abigail Richter (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
Top row: Gabrielle Williams, Andrew Millett, Michael Kowalski, Aidon Olligschlager, Maks Jurasek, Chao Sun, Nea Shaffer; Bottom row: Lisa Comben, Preston Grew, Olivia Tomlinson, Suleyman Abdirahman, Mohamad Qatu, Abigail Richter (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
GameAbove (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)
GameAbove (PRNewsfoto/GameAbove)

SOURCE GameAbove

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitHamza El Hassani, who traded dividend

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • Here is Why We Aren't Sold on DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) Insider Buying

    The 2020 downturn has been a blessing and a curse for many tech companies. Companies like DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) got launched into a stratosphere, becoming multi-baggers in a short period, but few, if any, remained even close to those valuations.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.