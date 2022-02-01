U.S. markets closed

EMulate Therapeutics 2021 Year in Review - A Pivotal Year for the Company

·4 min read
  HAPBF

2021 was the most productive year in the company's history, setting up 2022 for major advances.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and distinctive therapies to address critical unmet needs in healthcare utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy (RFE) technology focused at the ultra-low end of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®), today announced multiple, significant milestones achieved in 2021, setting the company up for accelerated growth and for positively impacting patient well-being, goals that it has been working towards for several years.

"We are extremely pleased with the accomplishments of our team in 2021, said Chris Rivera, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. Despite the challenges of the past two years, EMulate® was able to meet and exceed several goals set early in the year. We expect to look back at 2021 as 'the year' that transformed EMulate into a market leader in the digital therapeutic industry."

Milestones accomplished included:

  • Improved the effect and onset of the company's ulRFE signal(s) - this advancement should have profound effects in the treatment of multiple disease states.

  • Successfully "screened" in validated pre-clinical models that numerous ulRFE signals targeting multiple pain management models were safe and effective, and worked as well or better than the "gold standard" drug comparators, thereby demonstrating the mechanism of action of ulRFE signals.

  • Confirmed, with statistical significance, that several of the "screened" ulRFE signals in validated follow-up pre-clinical pain management studies worked as well or better than the "gold standard" reference drugs.

  • Successfully screened and validated that several ulRFE signals targeting mental health indications by emulating psychoactive drugs were safe and effective in pre-clinical animal models.

  • First‑in‑human exposures to ulRFE signals targeting pain management or psychoactive therapies emulated the effects of reference drugs.

  • Incorporated two new EMulate subsidiaries; Indolor Therapeutics for pain management and Mensana Therapeutics for mental health treatments. Each of these will be developed as independent vertical subsidiaries with the option of going out to the market independently or strategically partnering with third parties.

  • Successfully assisted in the recruitment and hiring of a seasoned, proven, consumer technology CEO to lead Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB:TSXV). Hapbee is an EMulate Therapeutics subsidiary, of which EMulate is the largest single shareholder of Hapbee equity.

  • Hapbee successfully closed a $7.7M (CAD) follow-on capital raise.

"The team's performance and execution in 2021 has positioned EMulate to build on the ongoing success and improvement of our technology," stated Mr. Rivera. "Our goals in 2022 include but are not limited to: multiple pre-clinical and clinical manuscripts submitted for publication and/or published; further pre-clinical validation of our ulRFE technology in additional pain management, mental health and oncology indications; initiation of human clinical trials in pain management, mental health and oncology indications; strategic agreements with targeted partners; issuance of at least two additional patents and continued patent application filings; and last but not least, completing a significant capital raise needed to accomplish our 2022 goals and more. With a successful 2022, EMulate -- and more importantly patients - will begin to fully experience the potential that our ulRFE technology has in the treatment of numerous critical unmet medical needs."

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the ultra-low end of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted to the patients' underlying condition. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (Phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health and bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV:HAPB). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

Company Contact:
David Matteson
dmatteson@emultatetx.com
Cell: 425/478-2121

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686856/EMulate-Therapeutics-2021-Year-in-Review--A-Pivotal-Year-for-the-Company

