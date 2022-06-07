U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

EMulate Therapeutics Announces the Incorporation of A New Wholly Owned Subsidiary

·3 min read

EMulate Therapeutics Has Incorporated A New Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Deploy Its Platform Technology in the Companion Animal Health Sector. Senior Executives will be attending the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) Conference - June 14 - 16 in San Diego, CA.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and distinctive therapies to address critical unmet needs in healthcare, today announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Zoesana Therapeutics, Inc. Last year, EMulate incorporated Indolor Therapeutics, Inc. to focus on therapies for those suffering from serious pain conditions and Mensana Therapeutics, Inc. to focus on therapies for those suffering from a variety of mental health conditions. Earlier this year, EMulate incorporated Cellsana Therapeutics, Inc. to focus on therapies for those suffering from cancer. Through Zoesana Therapeutics, Inc., EMulate will use its proprietary radio frequency energy (RFE) technology, targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®), to provide safe and effective therapies to companion animals suffering from serious diseases, such as cancer, pain conditions and anxiety. (See www.emulatetx.com; News, for recent press releases.)

"We are extremely pleased to establish another subsidiary company, again in furtherance of our long-term business strategy," said Chris Rivera, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. "Building on our past successes in treating over 200 canine and feline pets with various forms of cancer and other health conditions, Zoesana will seek opportunities to partner with veterinary practitioners and organizations to improve health outcomes for animals needing treatment for solid tumor cancers and serious conditions like pain and anxiety, among others. In addition, we will be attending the International Biotech conference next week in San Diego, speaking with companies and other organizations in the animal health space, as well as companies focused in cancer, pain management and mental health issues for human patients."

EMulate's business strategy is to leverage its proprietary ulRFE technology into multiple subsidiary vertical business units that can be partnered or built into successful independent commercial companies, as EMulate did with Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB), a publicly traded, commercial, consumer wearable technology company.

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at the patients' underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health and bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB:TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

Company Contact:
David Matteson
dmatteson@emultatetx.com
Cell: 425/478-2121

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/.

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704192/EMulate-Therapeutics-Announces-the-Incorporation-of-A-New-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary

