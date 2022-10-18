U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,724.81
    +46.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,552.81
    +366.99 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,796.53
    +120.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.92
    +25.17 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.08
    -2.38 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.50
    -7.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9858
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0130
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2070
    +0.2510 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,409.49
    -98.78 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.30
    -4.41 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

EMulate Therapeutics Announces the Publication of Positive Pre-clinical Data Evaluating Pain Reduction via Delivery of Low and Ultra-low Radio Frequency Energy

EMulate Therapeutics
·5 min read
EMulate Therapeutics
EMulate Therapeutics

Low to ultra-low radio frequency energy signals consistently produced statistically significant effects in 4 out of 5 validated models of pain

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMulate Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, life sciences, digital therapeutics company developing safe, non-invasive, and highly effective treatments for cancers and other serious diseases, today announced the publication of positive preclinical data evaluating the use of its light-weight wearable device that uses proprietary WAV files to deliver specific low to ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) in validated murine models of pain. The results demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in visceral, neuropathic, and inflammatory pain in these models. The data were published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine and can be accessed here.

The use of magnetic fields to affect biological processes in living systems has been well studied for the past several decades. Employing electromagnetic fields like ulRFE to bring about therapeutic results, however, is a more recent development. Successful pain reduction from the application of ulRFE has potential to address common issues with current pharmacological standard of care, perhaps the most salient of which is the potential for ulRFE to provide a constant effect to the exposed region, thus overcoming enzymatic, blood-brain and other barriers to the delivery of drugs to affected parts of the biological system, as well as the effects of delivery, systemic dilution and clearance that are experienced with traditionally administered drugs.

“We are thrilled to have the results of our latest study published and are encouraged by the positive results. The information we obtained from this study will inform the design of our future pre-clinical studies and will enable our clinical studies as we continue to explore the untapped potential of our ulRFE technology in the reduction of pain and other disease indications,” said Chris Rivera, chief executive officer of EMulate Therapeutics.

“We are encouraged by the results of this study that show our radio frequency energy WAV files consistently and specifically produced statistically significant effects in the pain models tested, in some cases to a greater effect than the reference drugs used to validate each model” said Xavier Figueroa, Ph.D. principal scientist for EMulate Therapeutics. “These results suggest that the magnetic fields produced by our WAV files, and particularly those with frequencies below 10 kHz, can provide an efficacious reduction in pain sensation in these pain studies.”

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical studies in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health (positive cancer results in over 20 different solid tumor types in canines (pets)), as well as in bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

About our ulRFE Device

EMulate Therapeutics (EMTx) has developed a non-sterile, non-invasive, non-thermal, non-ionizing, battery-powered, portable investigational medical device that uses low to ultra-low level (DC-22kHz) frequencies to deliver specific electromagnetic signals to reduce pain sensations. The system emits a low power magnetic field (< 100 mG) that can be applied locally or globally, dependent on the type of therapeutic effect sought. The EMTX signals are stored as WAV files on the device and emitted via a cable to the attached antenna unit.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements discuss matters that are not historical facts. Because they discuss future events or conditions, forward-looking statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” and “continue” or the negatives thereof or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are based on various underlying assumptions and current expectations about the future and are not guarantees of future performance. While we believe these assumptions and expectations to be reasonable and made in good faith, assumed facts or bases almost always vary from the actual results, and the differences between assumed facts or expectations and actual results can be material, depending upon the circumstances. Where, in any forward-looking statement, our management expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

We cannot predict all the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations that the results or conditions described in such statements will occur or that our objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are found at various places throughout this press release and may include information concerning possible or projected future results of our operations, including statements about potential acquisition or merger targets, strategies or plans; business strategies; prospects; future cash flows; financing plans; plans and objectives of management; any other statements regarding future acquisitions, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts.

Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

David Matteson

Tel (425) 478-2121

dmatteson@emulatetx.com


Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

Tel (646) 751-4362

mtattory@lifescicomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Melbourne woman with breast cancer undergoes neoadjuvant chemotherapy, is now cancer free

    Leticia Davis of Melbourne was treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy following a Feb. 14 breast cancer diagnosis. She is now cancer-free.

  • The "Ponytail Facelift" Is Trending—Here's What That Means

    "Ponytail facelifts", which are basically just mini facelifts, are trending right now. Here, plastic surgeons explain the procedure, including costs, benefits, and more.

  • What To Expect If You Need A Breast Biopsy

    If you're stressed about the procedure and getting tested for breast cancer, read this guide.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for On

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Polygon, Solana lead gainers among the top 10 tokens

    Bitcoin and Ether rose as all top 10 tokens by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, gained in Tuesday morning trading in Asia. Polygon led the list. Solana followed on news a leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace will suspend transaction fees. See related article: Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative Fast […]

  • Oil Prices Little Changed After Day of Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze

  • Salesforce Stock Climbs on Report Activist Starboard to Take Stake

    Starboard Value founder Jeff Smith reportedly told CNBC that the stake in Salesforce was significant, but did not give any details as to the dollar amount.

  • Netflix Earnings Preview: Ad Service Launch In Focus As Subscriber Growth Stalls

    Netflix, now second to Disney in the global streaming market, will launch an ad-supported service next month that could boost its flat-lining subscriber growth.

  • A Tesla stock plunge could destroy ‘zombie stocks’ such as GameStop and Peloton, warns equity research firm New Constructs

    Tesla is not a 'zombie stock,' but is a bellwether for the sector, according to New Constructs

  • Cano Health Stock Plummets As CVS Health Abandons Buyout

    Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) shares plunged after reports that CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has decided not to pursue an acquisition of Cano. Dealreporter was the first to report that CVS had decided against pursuing a deal with Cano Health, the report cited people familiar with the matter. The news comes just a few days after Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) and CVS Health showed interest in U.S. primary care provider. Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the company to pu

  • Turbulent markets jolt currency hedge funds from decade-long slumber

    Veteran hedge fund manager John Taylor describes one of his favourite Gary Larson cartoons, where one vulture sitting on an animal carcass says to another as more descend: "good friends flying in from all over...this is the best of times". There is, he says jokingly, a resemblance to the hedge funds currently circling foreign exchange markets, where a sudden rise in volatility offers to boost returns for the few specialist investors who survived the decade-long period of calm that forced many from the sector. Taylor's former firm, FX Concepts, rode the financial crisis market volatility to its best year in 2008, when assets under management ballooned to over $14 billion, making it the largest currency hedge fund in the world at the time.

  • Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Southside Bancshares (SBSI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Doug Kass: Here's Why I Remain Optimistic on Bonds and Stocks

    The historic drop in stock prices has provided an opportunity to buy great companies at good prices and not-yet-great companies at great prices.

  • Growing Popularity of Cash-Margined Bitcoin Futures Suggests Crypto 'Liquidation Cascades' Might Become Rare

    Cash-margined contracts are relatively concise and not mathematically convex, making them easier for retail investors to understand and easier for exchanges to liquidate, one volatility trader said.

  • Bank of America Posts an Earnings Beat. It Can Thank Rising Rates.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • China’s Junk Debt Is Sliding Deeper Into Unprecedented Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- A worsening crisis in China’s property market is dragging junk dollar bonds from the nation’s borrowers deeper into distress, as the implosion of what was once one of the world’s most-profitable bond trades sends ripples across trading floors. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Mak

  • KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

    KeyBanc and JPMorgan remain bullish on beaten-down shares of chip-equipment maker KLA. The stock is deeper in the red year to date than the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Saudi Arabia Plans Debt Sale, $15.5 Billion Bond Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is selling bonds and Islamic securities, while offering to buy back some of its existing debt.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest oil exporter plans to sell sukuk maturing in six years and bonds due in 10, b

  • Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms

    MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian oil, would sell its oil at the port of loading, meaning the buyer would have to find tankers and handle freight and insurance costs for the voyage. But with new, tighter Western sanctions looming, Rosneft's customers are asking the company to handle delivery to the final destination by assuming costs of insurance and freight, the three sources familiar with the matter said.