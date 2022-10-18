EMulate Therapeutics Announces the Publication of Positive Pre-clinical Data Evaluating Pain Reduction via Delivery of Low and Ultra-low Radio Frequency Energy

EMulate Therapeutics

Low to ultra-low radio frequency energy signals consistently produced statistically significant effects in 4 out of 5 validated models of pain

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMulate Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, life sciences, digital therapeutics company developing safe, non-invasive, and highly effective treatments for cancers and other serious diseases, today announced the publication of positive preclinical data evaluating the use of its light-weight wearable device that uses proprietary WAV files to deliver specific low to ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) in validated murine models of pain. The results demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in visceral, neuropathic, and inflammatory pain in these models. The data were published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine and can be accessed here.



The use of magnetic fields to affect biological processes in living systems has been well studied for the past several decades. Employing electromagnetic fields like ulRFE to bring about therapeutic results, however, is a more recent development. Successful pain reduction from the application of ulRFE has potential to address common issues with current pharmacological standard of care, perhaps the most salient of which is the potential for ulRFE to provide a constant effect to the exposed region, thus overcoming enzymatic, blood-brain and other barriers to the delivery of drugs to affected parts of the biological system, as well as the effects of delivery, systemic dilution and clearance that are experienced with traditionally administered drugs.

“We are thrilled to have the results of our latest study published and are encouraged by the positive results. The information we obtained from this study will inform the design of our future pre-clinical studies and will enable our clinical studies as we continue to explore the untapped potential of our ulRFE technology in the reduction of pain and other disease indications,” said Chris Rivera, chief executive officer of EMulate Therapeutics.

Story continues

“We are encouraged by the results of this study that show our radio frequency energy WAV files consistently and specifically produced statistically significant effects in the pain models tested, in some cases to a greater effect than the reference drugs used to validate each model” said Xavier Figueroa, Ph.D. principal scientist for EMulate Therapeutics. “These results suggest that the magnetic fields produced by our WAV files, and particularly those with frequencies below 10 kHz, can provide an efficacious reduction in pain sensation in these pain studies.”

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical studies in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health (positive cancer results in over 20 different solid tumor types in canines (pets)), as well as in bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

About our ulRFE Device

EMulate Therapeutics (EMTx) has developed a non-sterile, non-invasive, non-thermal, non-ionizing, battery-powered, portable investigational medical device that uses low to ultra-low level (DC-22kHz) frequencies to deliver specific electromagnetic signals to reduce pain sensations. The system emits a low power magnetic field (< 100 mG) that can be applied locally or globally, dependent on the type of therapeutic effect sought. The EMTX signals are stored as WAV files on the device and emitted via a cable to the attached antenna unit.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements discuss matters that are not historical facts. Because they discuss future events or conditions, forward-looking statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” and “continue” or the negatives thereof or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are based on various underlying assumptions and current expectations about the future and are not guarantees of future performance. While we believe these assumptions and expectations to be reasonable and made in good faith, assumed facts or bases almost always vary from the actual results, and the differences between assumed facts or expectations and actual results can be material, depending upon the circumstances. Where, in any forward-looking statement, our management expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

We cannot predict all the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations that the results or conditions described in such statements will occur or that our objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are found at various places throughout this press release and may include information concerning possible or projected future results of our operations, including statements about potential acquisition or merger targets, strategies or plans; business strategies; prospects; future cash flows; financing plans; plans and objectives of management; any other statements regarding future acquisitions, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts.

Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

David Matteson

Tel (425) 478-2121

dmatteson@emulatetx.com





Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

Tel (646) 751-4362

mtattory@lifescicomms.com



