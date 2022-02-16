U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

EMulate Therapeutics Issues White Paper Detailing Magnetic Field Effects Via Low and Ultra-Low Radio Frequency Energy (ulRFE(R))

·3 min read

Recent pre-clinical studies confirm predictable, specific and statistically significant effects in multiple biological models.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and distinctive therapies to address critical unmet needs in healthcare utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy (RFE) technology focused at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®), today announced the issuance of a paper titled "Effects of Magnetic Fields Created by Ultra-Low Radio Frequency Energy (ulRFE) on Biological Systems - An Overview." This white paper details the effects of magnetic fields on biological systems, and how EMulate's ulRFE® technology creates magnetic fields that create specific and desirable outcomes in multiple animal models, supporting numerous human clinical trials and other first‑in‑human exposures to the technology.

"The company has worked extremely hard the last several years to confirm through multiple assays predictable activity and outcomes in pre-clinical models in oncology, pain management, and mental health conditions," stated Dr. Xavier Figueroa, EMulate's Vice President of Pre-Clinical Development. "This is an exciting advancement for the company and the technology; it helps prepare EMulate® to initiate multiple early and late-stage human clinical trials that support these data and the encouraging clinical results seen in our human glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma studies. Many of these trials are expected to start later this year and will set our path towards commercialization."

"The team's performance and execution in 2021 has positioned EMulate to build on the ongoing success and improvement of our technology," stated Chris Rivera, President and CEO of EMulate. "Our goals in 2022 and beyond include clinical development for numerous conditions with unmet healthcare needs and multiple regulatory approvals in oncology, pain management and mental health treatment in the coming years."

The White Paper can be found at this link.

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at the patients' underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health and bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

Company Contact:
David Matteson
dmatteson@emultatetx.com
Cell: 425/478-2121

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689010/EMulate-Therapeutics-Issues-White-Paper-Detailing-Magnetic-Field-Effects-Via-Low-and-Ultra-Low-Radio-Frequency-Energy-ulRFER

