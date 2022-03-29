EMulate Therapeutics Named 50 Leading Companies of the Year for 2022 by The Silicon Review

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage digital therapeutics company, featured in The Silicon Review Magazine, titled " The Age of Digital Therapeutics is Upon Us."

"…after many years of hard work and initial skepticism, our technology is at last ready for commercial presentation. Clinical results in patients with brain cancer are extremely encouraging, and recent pre-clinical results in validated pain management and mental health models are very exciting."

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutic device company utilizing its patented proprietary radio frequency energy (RFE) technology, targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®), to provide safe and effective therapeutic treatments for numerous unmet medical needs. The company has completed feasibility clinical trials in patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma with very encouraging results and is planning pivotal (phase III) trials for each indication in the near future. Recently, the company generated encouraging pre-clinical data in validated pre-clinical pain management and mental health models, and it has demonstrated effects in treating health conditions in animals (pets) and in bioagricultural diseases, as well.

EMulate Therapeutics' CEO, Chris Rivera commented, "It is very satisfying that EMulate's digital therapeutics platform technology has enabled EMulate to be recognized as one of the Leading 50 Companies of the Year for 2022 by The Silicon Review. Our ulRFE technology has proven to emulate the effects of multiple drug therapies, specifically, without the actual chemical being ingested, and development of the technology has made substantial progress, especially in the areas of cancer, pain and CNS / mental health. Additionally, we continue to advance our pipeline capability, notably in the areas of animal health, agriculture biotechnology and in non-medical uses available through EMulate's licensee, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSX-V:HAPB)"

Mr. Rivera added, "EMulate has made significant progress on multiple fronts over the past few years and is preparing for initiating pivotal human clinical trials in glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma, including diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas. Additionally, the technology has proved effective and safe in pre-clinical animal studies which will allow us to seek IRB approval for initial human trials in pain management and multiple mental health afflictions, including PTSD and anxiety among others. Internally, we continue to focus on signal enhancement of our ulRFE signals, including increasing effect and predictability. We believe that we are well on our way to a successful path forward; 2022 should prove to be a pivotal year for EMulate."

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients' underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical data in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health and bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

