Emulsifier Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Growing Demand from the Bakery & Confectionery Segments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The emulsifier market size is set to grow by USD 3.14 billion from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.68% as per the latest forecast report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for emulsifiers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. European is another major region showing market growth. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the wide range of applications of emulsifiers in various industries, such as dairy, bakery, confectionery, and cosmetics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Emulsifier Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Emulsifier Market - Scope of the Report

The emulsifier market covers the following areas:

Emulsifier Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

The key factor driving growth in the emulsifier market is the growing demand from the bakery and confectionery segments.

When producing baked goods, the quality must be uniform. To achieve this, the dough must be stabilized before baking. Bakery and confectionery product manufacturers tend to use emulsifiers in most of their products to achieve viscosity. This prevents any damage to products during transportation and handling. There are a wide variety of emulsifiers available in the market

Product innovations in artisanal bread, cakes, pastries, and frozen baked goods are driving growth prospects in the bakery and confectionery segments. Emulsifiers act as functional additive that provides benefits during the processing and storage of chocolates and sugar confectionery. Thus, the benefits associated with emulsifiers in the bakery and confectionery segments will drive the growth of the global emulsifier market.

Major Challenge -

The stringent government regulations on using emulsifiers in food and beverage products will be a major challenge for the emulsifier market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations are laid down across the world concerning the usage of emulsifiers in food and beverage products. Various government bodies in different countries frame standards that need to be followed by food and beverage manufacturers, including food emulsifier manufacturers.

Complying with all these different regulations is an uphill task for manufacturers of emulsifiers and food and beverages. Any deviation from the guidelines related to labeling or the maximum permissible limits as specified by regulatory bodies will have a negative effect on the company's brand image in the market and result in product recalls, thereby incurring huge monetary losses for the company. Thus, such stringent regulations will hamper the growth of the global emulsifier market.

Story continues

Emulsifier Market - Vendor Analysis

The emulsifier market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products to compete in the market.

Akzo Nobel NV

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

Gujarat Enterprise

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Palsgaard A/S

Puratos Group NV

Solvay SA

Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Stepan Co.

Emulsifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Enterprise, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Puratos Group NV, Solvay SA, Spartan Chemical Co. Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., The Lubrizol Corp., and Stepan Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

