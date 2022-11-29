U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Emulsion Adhesives Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 22.68 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.55% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Emulsion Adhesives Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Emulsion Adhesives Market” By Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, SBC Latex, and Others), By Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, and Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Emulsion Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 14.69 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 22.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27585

Browse in-depth TOC onEmulsion Adhesives Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Overview

Emulsion adhesives include water-based adhesives which were prepared using homogeneous emulsification of vinyl acetate or any other acrylic-based resin into water. Emulsion adhesives include polymers like vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, acrylic, natural rubber latex, and many synthetic elastomers. Based on the bonding in polymers, these adhesives are classified as wet bonding adhesives or dry bonding adhesives. These adhesives have tremendous adhesive power because they are widely used in various applications such as furniture manufacturing, woodworking, decorated plywood, paper working, packaging, decorated plywood, composite members, and panels. Emulsion-based PSAs are widely popular as they are non-toxic, non-flammable, and safe to use. As these adhesives are water-based and do not have any other flammable substance, they are also applied in ventilation and flameproof lighting.

These are extremely popular in the industry because of many reasons, the primary reason being their water-based properties. As these adhesives are water-based and not other solvents, they produce little to no volatile organic emissions which are generally considered as harmful. These adhesives have a higher demand in many developing countries from the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the global packaging industry is expected to boost the demand for emulsion adhesives during the forecast period. The improvement and innovation in the emulsion adhesives industry are expected to boost the market growth to newer heights by offering many new opportunities in the future.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Emulsion Adhesives Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Emulsion Adhesives Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Wacker Chemie, Ashland Inc., Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Arkema, Cemedine Co., Ltd., Paramelt B.V., and Dow.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Emulsion Adhesives Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Emulsion Adhesives Market, by Type

    • Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

    • Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

    • Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

    • SBC Latex

    • Others

  • Emulsion Adhesives Market, by Application

    • Paper & Packaging

    • Construction

    • Automotive & Transportation

    • Others

  • Emulsion Adhesives Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Visualize Emulsion Adhesives Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


