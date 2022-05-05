Emulsion Explosives Market to reach at US$ 2,634.3 Mn in 2022 | Emulsion Explosives Industry Size, Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

NEWARK, Del, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The total sales in the global emulsion explosive market were US$ 2,634.3 Mn in 2022 owing to the rapid rise in the infrastructural activities along with economic growth and increasing preference for industrial explosives in mining and construction activities.



A notable increase in construction, mining, and infrastructure investments across the globe prominently pushes demand for emulsion explosives. We project the sales volume of emulsion explosives to reach nearly 13 million tons by the end of 2028, as shown by a new research study by Future Market Insights (FMI). Witnessing moderate expansion of over 4% in consumption volume, the emulsion explosive market is slated for a steady growth outlook over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Water-resistant capabilities of emulsion explosives and lesser complexities associated with their transportation would remain key factors fuelling their sales in the global market.

List of Key Players Covered in Emulsion Explosives Market are:

Croda International Plc

Incitec Pivot Limited

Sasol Ltd

Orica Limited

African Explosives Limited

MAXAM

Keltech Energies Ltd

Yara International

Austin Powder Manufacturing

BME Mining

Enaex

Hanwha Corporation

Titanobel

Solar Group

Nelson Brothers





Key Takeaways – Emulsion Explosives Market Study

Bulk emulsion explosives are rapidly replacing packaged explosives in underground mining applications because of the additional benefits that they offer.

Tunnelling Apart from mining companies, these explosives are also being used in the construction industry for tunnelling and the demolition of old infrastructure. With more construction activities taking place around the globe, the demand for mining emulsion explosives has also increased tremendously.

Blasting agents are chosen over mechanical drills as they cover a wider area, consume less time, are easy to transport from one place to other, and are available at low costs.

The best sourcing practice for mining companies is to engage in long-term supply contracts with fully integrated, fully integrated, full-line emulsion explosive suppliers that produce their blasting and explosives accessories.

The booming construction industry in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil is further fueling the demand for emulsion explosives in the regions.

Consumer bargaining power is high, as there are many emulsion explosive suppliers in the market. Also, major mining manufacturers have strong negotiation power because of their large merged business volume.

Manufacturers cannot maintain sufficient stocks, owing to the regulatory framework for explosives that caps the limit of buffer stocks.





The market for emulsion explosives is currently growing at a moderate pace, as it is already mature in EU countries and witnessing a healthy growth in the Asian region. Also, over the recent past, the construction and mining industries have been focusing on worker safety while conducting blasting activities at their sites.

How is Emulsion Explosives Market Structure Defined?

Dominated by established international players, the emulsion explosives market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in the emulsion explosives market, such as Orica Limited, hold a major share of the market pie in terms of revenue. The best sourcing practice for mining companies is to engage in long-term supply contracts with fully integrated, full-line emulsion explosive suppliers that produce their blasting and explosives accessories.

Bulk Emulsion Market – How Growth will Unfold

In 2019, emulsion explosives worth over US$1.7 Bn were used in mining. Adoption of underground mining continues to influence the growth strategies, accounting for nearly 50% of the total share, while manufacturers are focusing on capitalizing on other areas of application, such as blasting of hard rock, air blasting, and general blasting. Growing application in quarrying is expected to result in increased market share, owing to an unprecedented rise in the number of construction sites for rail and road tunnels, and dams for hydroelectric and storage power plants across the globe.

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Key Findings Global Market Outlook Global market Overview Supply Trends FMI Analysis

Market Overview Market Coverage/Taxonomy Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

Key Success Factors

Global Emulsion Explosive Market Demand Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2028 Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2013-2021 Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2028 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Global Emulsion Explosive Market - Pricing Analysis

Global Emulsion Explosive Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2028 Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2013-2021 Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2028 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



