EMV POS Terminals Market Size to Grow by USD 5.02 billion, Large Potential End-user Base to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMV POS Terminals Market by End-user (retail and hospitality) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the EMV POS terminals market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.02 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Attractive Opportunities in EMV POS Terminals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The large potential end-user base is driving the growth of the market. Currently, many MSMEs use cash-only transactions. The acceptance of EMV among MSME merchants is low, mainly due to various banking- and tax-related procedures, fees levied by banks for maintaining the current account, and the fees levied by EMV POS vendors for each transaction. However, during the forecast period, regulations imposed by governments, declining ASP of EMV POS terminals, and large-scale adoption of mPOS terminals will raise the growth potential of the EMV POS terminals market.

  • Market Challenge: The challenges in reaching out to MSMEs will hinder the growth of the market. MSMEs have a low transaction volume. Most MSMEs do not prefer POS terminals, mainly due to the fee charged for each transaction and the high initial cost of the device. Moreover, to evade tax, some MSMEs do not maintain accounts or issue receipts. In addition, some MSMEs in the unorganized retail and hospitality sector do not have clearances from local governments. Hence, they avoid using EMV POS terminals, which negatively affects the target sales of market vendors.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the market. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The EMV POS terminals market report is segmented by end-user (retail and hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the EMV POS terminals market in APAC.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Analysis

The EMV POS terminals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The market has well-established players that are currently adopting new technologies to gain a competitive edge. The competition in the global EMV POS terminal market is expected to intensify because of the growing number of solution providers, along with the rising mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Some Companies Mentioned

  • BBPOS International Ltd

  • Block Inc.

  • Bluebird Inc.

  • Cantaloupe Inc

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • DATECS Ltd.

  • Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • Fiserv Inc.

  • Global Payments Inc.

  • NCR Corp.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • PAX Global Technology Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Telepower Communication Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • U.S. Bancorp

  • UIC Payworld Inc.

  • VeriFone Inc.

  • Worldline SA

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

EMV POS Terminals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.82

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BBPOS International Ltd, Block Inc., Bluebird Inc., Cantaloupe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., DATECS Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., NCR Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd., Telepower Communication Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., U.S. Bancorp, UIC Payworld Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BBPOS International Ltd

  • 10.4 Block Inc.

  • 10.5 Cantaloupe Inc

  • 10.6 Fiserv Inc.

  • 10.7 NCR Corp.

  • 10.8 NEC Corp.

  • 10.9 PAX Global Technology Ltd.

  • 10.10 UIC Payworld Inc.

  • 10.11 VeriFone Inc.

  • 10.12 Worldline SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emv-pos-terminals-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-02-billion-large-potential-end-user-base-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301620763.html

SOURCE Technavio

