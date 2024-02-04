EMVision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) shareholders have earned a 35% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the EMVision Medical Devices Ltd (ASX:EMV) share price. It's 355% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 27% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

EMVision Medical Devices isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, EMVision Medical Devices can boast revenue growth at a rate of 41% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 35% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like EMVision Medical Devices have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that EMVision Medical Devices shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. However, that falls short of the 35% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with EMVision Medical Devices (including 1 which is concerning) .

