Emyria Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.018 loss per share (vs AU$0.027 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Emyria (ASX:EMD) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$1.59m (down 13% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$5.13m (loss narrowed by 30% from FY 2022).

  • AU$0.018 loss per share (improved from AU$0.027 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Emyria shares are down 4.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Emyria has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.