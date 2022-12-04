emyria to present at the "Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022" Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2022 / emyria, (ASX:EMD) a clinical-stage biotech accelerating treatment development for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 4:00 pm EST.

Managing Director and CEO of Emyria, Dr Michael Winlo, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm EST (USA)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47234

emyria is a clinical-stage biotech, informed by the patient experience, focused on unmet needs in neuroscience and mental health.

If you would like to watch emyria's presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About emyria | emyria.com

Emyria Limited is a clinical drug development and care delivery company focused on accelerating drug development and improving patient outcomes in neuroscience and mental health via:

Drug Development: Emyria has developed an Ultra-Pure cannabinoid platform that can support the registration of multiple proprietary dose forms. Emyria's first dose form, EMD-RX5, is in Phase 3 trials

New Drug Discovery: Inspired by MDMA, Emyria is developing one of the world's largest libraries of MDMA-like compounds with partner, the University of Western Australia.

Proprietary Real-World Data (RWD): Emyria gathers ethically-sourced data with patients cared for at Emyria's own specialist clinical service (Emerald Clinics). Emyria RWD can help support drug development and care model improvement

EMYRIA'S INTERACTIVE INVESTOR HUB

investorhub.emyria.com Interact with Emyria's announcements by asking questions and comments, which our team can respond to where possible.

CONTACT

Emyria Media Relations: Andrew Williams

+61 (0) 416 583 672 awilliams@emyria.com

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup



