Emyria Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another AU$300k

Insiders who bought AU$750.8k worth of Emyria Limited's (ASX:EMD) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.087 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 12% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$450.4k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Emyria

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Sufian Ahmad bought AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.075 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.052. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Emyria insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.087. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Emyria Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Emyria. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$518k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Emyria Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Emyria insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about AU$7.7m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emyria Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Emyria. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Emyria has 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

