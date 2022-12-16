U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

EN+ "Silk Series" EV Charger Receives UL Certification for North America

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EN Plus (EN+), a leading global manufacturer for EV Chargers, announced today that it now carries UL certification on its level-2 North American 9.6kW EV charger variant, the "Silk series" home charger.

About the UL Certification

UL (Underwriters' Laboratories) is an independent organization that tests and evaluates components and products that allows a certification mark to be placed by the manufacturer. They continually check these products to ensure they're up to these standards. UL testing ensures that products are constructed correctly to the highest safety standards.

EN+ grows its business in North America Market

The UL mark now validates the design intent, which was to provide a North American intelligent EV charging solution that would be safe and easy to use, and better for the environment.

Furthermore, to support large scale EV adoption it is also available at a more accessible price point than many competitors on the market.

The Silk Series Home charger also incorporates a variety of features and benefits, including:

- Charging detection system

- Ergonomic designed NEMA-4 enclosure

- Self-diagnostics

- Universal SAE J1772-compliant connector (incl. holster) with handshake communication safety

Safety has been a core focus in the development of EN+'s Silk series EV chargers. The UL Mark now affirms this commitment to safety, and opens the door for EN+ products to gain further popularity in new global markets. This exciting new range can now further support the USA and Canada as it continues to experience significant growth in sustainable electrification.

About EN+

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, EN+ manufactures and supplies to a global market of over 40 countries. The brand carries a full product offering of residential, commercial and rapid EV charging stations, along with charging management software. It is widely recognized in the EV sector with its strong involvement with large Electric Vehicle OEMs, EV charging operators, New Energy companies and Real Estate verticals locally in China and also in UK & Europe, APAC and MENA regions globally.

Learn more at： www.en-plustech.com

Wang Ya
ya.wang@en-plus.com.cn
+86-18211424766

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/en-silk-series-ev-charger-receives-ul-certification-for-north-america-301705019.html

SOURCE Shenzhen EN Plus Tech Co., Ltd.

