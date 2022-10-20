U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

EN+ Silk Series EV Charger Wins MUSE Design Awards 2022

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the results of the 2022 Muse Creative Awards were announced. EN+ Tech was selected from more than 100 countries worldwide. Its Silk Series home charger design won the Muse Design Awards.

Founded in New York, USA, the Muse International Creative Awards are sponsored by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) and the International Association of Awards (IAA). It is one of the most influential international awards in the global creative field. Selected annually, it provides a new standard of excellence in the evaluation of media design, production and distribution based on respect, promotion and encouragement of creativity.

As a manifestation of low-carbon transportation, new energy vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. The silk series AC charger for homes and businesses is designed in this context. It offers users a new range of solutions for the electric vehicle through innovations in functionality, interactive HMI interfaces, and styling.

Award-winning product showcase:

Faced with the diverse development of new energy vehicles, the product is equipped with an intelligent load management system that automatically balances the total load and adapts to various power grid systems. Thus, it provides safe charging services for vehicles of different specifications. Another innovation of the Silk Series Home Charger is the interaction mode upgrading.

In addition to the conventional buttons, users can use mobile apps APP, social platforms, and third-party aggregation platforms to position and reserve chargers, and operate charging sessions via communication means like 4G, WI-FI, Bluetooth, and NFC. The product's exterior design combines a smooth comfortable arc design with a unique waist-shrinking cable storage arrangement, forming a streamlined and simple visual aesthetic. The design enables the product to blend harmoniously into modern space design.

The LED lighting color and design and overall CMF of the product can be customized to further emphasize the personal and emotional colors and to meet both the visual and emotional needs of the user. In addition, through flexible and safe interaction settings, the product is accessible to other users when available, thus effectively avoiding the waste of social resources. It is also equipped with an integrated application system compatible with distributed photovoltaic and energy storage, which helps to reduce fossil energy consumption and pursue sustainable development.

EN+ Tech pursues high quality products, and since its establishment, it has continued to refine and face internationally, and is active in the design of new energy charging products with a broad vision and cutting-edge ideas. The great honor bestowed on EN+ Tech by this award is also the motivation to encourage us to keep moving forward.

About EN+:

Shenzhen EN Plus Tech Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in intelligent EV charging solutions. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its solutions are widely recognized by the key end markets, including EV OEMs, EV charging operators, etc., in Asia-Pacific, China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Learn more: www.en-plustech.com

Contact: Ya Wang, +86-18211424766

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/en-silk-series-ev-charger-wins-muse-design-awards-2022-301655036.html

SOURCE Shenzhen EN Plus Tech Co., Ltd.

