ENABLE MIDSTREAM INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Enable Midstream Partners, LP - ENBL

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) to Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Enable will receive only 0.8595 shares of Energy Transfer common stock for each share of Enable common stock owned and each Enable Series A preferred unit will be exchanged for 0.0265 Series G preferred units of Energy Transfer. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-enbl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enable-midstream-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-enable-midstream-partners-lp---enbl-301235155.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

