Enabling EV Powertrain Systems: Amsted Automotive Technology will be Featured Prominently at the 2022 International Supplier Fair (IZB)

·2 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several technologies developed by Amsted Automotive will be featured at the upcoming International Supplier Fair (IZB) including the company's series-production Dynamic Controllable Clutch and e-axle disconnect, novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technologies for EV Disconnects and Integrated Differential Disconnect.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)
Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)

The 2022 IZB takes place in Wolfsburg, Germany, October 11-13. Nearly 1,000 exhibitors from more than 30 countries are expected to attend this gathering of global innovators in the automotive industry.

Amsted Automotive will be featured prominently as part of IZB. Its Dynamic Controllable Clutch technology is featured as one of the stand-out Innovations of IZB.

John Jennings, Amsted Automotive Director Innovation & eMobility, will present novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technologies for EV Disconnects on October 12 at 1:10 pm Central European Time. The presentation will be on the IZB main stage in Hall 1. A download of the presentation can be obtained here: novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technologies presentation.

The presentation will also be available as part of a digital package that will be distributed at the Amsted Automotive display. The digital package also includes videos that demonstrate the range of Amsted Automotive technologies available to enable and improve EV powertrain systems. Stop by booth #6418 in Hall 6 to experience the technology demonstrations and receive a digital package from Amsted Automotive.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming, powder metal manufacturing, and electro-mechanical clutches for electrified propulsion solutions. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in the global automotive market, both ICE and EV, in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: 

Cole Quinnell


248-877-0590


cole@cqmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enabling-ev-powertrain-systems-amsted-automotive-technology-will-be-featured-prominently-at-the-2022-international-supplier-fair-izb-301642964.html

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

