U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.10
    +30.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.55 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0127 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    +0.0180 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0610
    -1.3310 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,925.03
    +77.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.18
    +3.62 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Enact to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call February 7th

·2 min read
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) announced it will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on February 6, 2023. Enact will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2022 financial results on February 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Enact’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, https://ir.enactmi.com/, at the time of their release to the public.

Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended to join at least 15 minutes in advance, although you may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, a live webcast of the event will be available on our website, https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events.

The webcast also will be archived on the company’s website for one year.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CONTACT: Investor Contact Daniel Kohl EnactIR@enactmi.com Media Contact Sarah Wentz Sarah.Wentz@enactmi.com


