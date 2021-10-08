U.S. markets closed

Enact to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call November 3rd

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced it will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes on November 2, 2021. Enact will host a conference call to review third quarter 2021 financial results on November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Enact's earnings release and third quarter financial supplement will be available through the company's website, https://ir.enactmi.com/, at the time of their release to the public.

Enact's conference call can be accessed via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Enact's November 3rd conference call is 833-730-3978 or 720-405-2123 (outside the U.S.); conference ID #8756793. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

The webcast also will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

From time to time, Enact releases important information via postings on its website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found at https://ir.enactmi.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enact-to-host-third-quarter-2021-earnings-call-november-3rd-301396368.html

SOURCE Enact Holdings, Inc.

