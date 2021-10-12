Enact Mourns the Death of Board Member General Raymond T. Odierno

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) mourns the passing of its Board Member, General Raymond T. Odierno, who passed away on October 8, 2021.

General Odierno served nearly 40 years in the U.S. Army and on several other boards including Honeywell International, Oshkosh Corporation Inc., and Sunrise Sports and Entertainment. Over the course of his highly decorated career, General Odierno commanded military units worldwide at every echelon, from platoon to theater, including deployments in Europe and the Middle East.

"We are deeply saddened by Ray's passing," said Dominic Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board. "Ray served this country tirelessly for nearly 40 years in the United States Army, retiring as a four-star general, and was an exceptional leader for our country. Following his retirement from the Army, Ray used his considerable talents to advise various corporations and firms, including Enact. We were incredibly proud to have him as a board member, and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife, Linda, children, family and friends."

Enact intends to maintain an 11-person board with 8 independent directors. The Board of Directors expects to make further announcements regarding the plan for succession at a future date.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enact-mourns-the-death-of-board-member-general-raymond-t-odierno-301397862.html

SOURCE Enact Holdings, Inc.