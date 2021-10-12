U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,361.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.50
    +32.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.40
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.84
    +0.32 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    +0.93 (+4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4440
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,115.89
    +712.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.94
    -13.92 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.13
    -35.72 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Enact Mourns the Death of Board Member General Raymond T. Odierno

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) mourns the passing of its Board Member, General Raymond T. Odierno, who passed away on October 8, 2021.

General Odierno served nearly 40 years in the U.S. Army and on several other boards including Honeywell International, Oshkosh Corporation Inc., and Sunrise Sports and Entertainment. Over the course of his highly decorated career, General Odierno commanded military units worldwide at every echelon, from platoon to theater, including deployments in Europe and the Middle East.

"We are deeply saddened by Ray's passing," said Dominic Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board. "Ray served this country tirelessly for nearly 40 years in the United States Army, retiring as a four-star general, and was an exceptional leader for our country. Following his retirement from the Army, Ray used his considerable talents to advise various corporations and firms, including Enact. We were incredibly proud to have him as a board member, and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife, Linda, children, family and friends."

Enact intends to maintain an 11-person board with 8 independent directors. The Board of Directors expects to make further announcements regarding the plan for succession at a future date.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enact-mourns-the-death-of-board-member-general-raymond-t-odierno-301397862.html

SOURCE Enact Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says ‘bitcoin is worthless’ amid crypto bull run

    “I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Alibaba Scores 24% Winning Streak as Low Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s strong share price recovery hit a pause on Tuesday on concerns of rising bond yields, reversing some of the 24% gain in the last four sessions.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThe

  • Tesla Posts a Blowout Month in China. EVs Are Gaining Momentum in the Country.

    The electric vehicle maker sold more Chinese-made vehicles in September since production began at its Shanghai factory, according to reports.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.