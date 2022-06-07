U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Enboarder Recognized as Core Leader on 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

·3 min read

World's only People Activation Platform recognized on Europe's #1 HR industry analyst firm's annual analysis, highlighting strong track record of customer success in talent acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder, the world's first and only People Activation Platform enabling organizations to create and deliver engaging human-centric employee journeys, today announced its inclusion as a Core Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. The recognition solidifies Enboarder as a high-impact solution in the European talent acquisition market, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and customer success.

Enboarder Logo (PRNewsfoto/Enboarder)
Enboarder Logo (PRNewsfoto/Enboarder)

Over the past two years, meeting the needs of hybrid and remote workforces has left HR and recruitment teams stretched thin, all while keeping up with the demands of addressing rising resignation rates. In response to these challenges, Enboarder has emerged as a critical solution for transforming HR processes that inspire people to take action. With a goal of driving human connection at every stage of the employee journey, Enboarder enables HR teams to create truly personalized experiences that boost engagement and retention during onboarding and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fosway alongside other leaders in the European talent acquisition market," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "This recognition validates our efforts in helping organizations across the globe drive employee engagement and action in critical HR processes through Enboarder's People Activation model. I'm proud of what we've accomplished so far this year, and excited for our next stage of growth that will further ignite the People Activation revolution."

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst firm, focusing on next generation HR, talent and learning. For over 25 years, it has been providing independent analysis of the market for leading organizations. The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition compares different solutions based on their performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories across the market.

"Fosway research shows that talent acquisition teams are under increasing pressure to deliver greater impact, not least in how they bring new talent into the organisation," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "As a Core Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, Enboarder is helping customers deliver an innovative and impactful onboarding experience."

To learn more about Enboarder, please visit: https://enboarder.com/. The Fosway 9-Grid™ report for Talent Acquisition is now available online: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/talent-acquisition/.

About Enboarder
Enboarder is the world's first and only People Activation platform enabling organizations to create and deliver human-centric journeys. Designed to inspire and engage employees to take action, leading global brands like McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite use Enboarder to revolutionize their HR programs and processes. To learn more, visit www.enboarder.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™
Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

Contact:
Andy.North@enboarder.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enboarder-recognized-as-core-leader-on-2022-fosway-9-grid-for-talent-acquisition-301562004.html

SOURCE Enboarder

