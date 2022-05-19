U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0121 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2462
    +0.0120 (+0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7130
    -0.5840 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,173.13
    +1,009.14 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.81
    +17.58 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series B and Series C Preferred Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EBBGF
  • EBBNF
  • EBGEF
  • EBPPF
  • ENB
  • ENBBF
  • ENBFF

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that, after taking into account all election notices received prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on May 17, 2022, 107,904 of its 18,269,812 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (Series B Shares) were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series C of Enbridge (Series C Shares) and 1,188,789 of its 1,730,188 Series C Shares were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Series B Shares of Enbridge, effective on June 1, 2022.

Enbridge, after taking into account all Series B Shares and all Series C Shares tendered for conversion, has determined that there will be less than 1,000,000 Series C Shares outstanding after June 1, 2022. Consequently, all remaining Series C Shares will automatically be converted into Series B Shares on a one-for-one basis on June 1, 2022, and no Series B Shares will be converted into Series C Shares. The Series B Shares and the Series C Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols ENB. PR.B. and ENB.PR.C, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge, including statements with respect to the automatic conversion of certain Series C Shares into Series B Shares on June 1, 2022. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and on processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future events and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

About Enbridge Inc. 

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:


Media                                                                         

Investment Community


Toll Free: (888) 992-0997                                           

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804


Email: media@enbridge.com                                     

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com




Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-announces-conversion-results-for-series-b-and-series-c-preferred-shares-301551731.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c1287.html

Recommended Stories

  • Intel to build $700M data center research lab in Hillsboro

    On the heels of completing a multi-billion investment in Oregon, Intel is again expanding its footprint here with a new $700 million lab at its Jones Farm campus. The 200,000-square-foot lab will focus on data center sustainability research. It’s the latest move by the chip giant (Nasdaq: INTC) to expand its product development and the latest investment by the company in Oregon.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Applied Materials misses earnings estimates, Ross Stores cuts full-year earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Applied Materials and Ross Stores.

  • Analysts Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Celebrations may be in order for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Rallied Today

    High-growth enterprise software caught a bid today as investors looked to bottom-fish amid falling interest rates.

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% stake in Im

  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier today, NANO-X IMAGING LTD. released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Erez Meltzer, chief executive officer, and Ran Daniel, chief financial officer, will host this afternoon's call.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • Berkshire Hathaway takes $30 billion hit on Apple, Canada Goose posts strong earnings

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is taking a $30 billion hit on Apple after "The Big Short's" Michael Burry bets against the stock; Canada Goose stock jumped after forecasting upbeat annual sales; Take-Two and Zynga approved merger proposals.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Ark Invest's style of betting on high-growth stocks has fallen out of favor, but a few interesting staples in the family of ETFs could deliver outsized returns at this point.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start