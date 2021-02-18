Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 17, 2021
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 17/02/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 16, 18, 43, 45 & 48 Bonus No 14
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
72875890-01
ONTARIO 49
5, 24, 34, 39, 43 & 48. Bonus 28.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-H, 7-S, 3-H, K-H, A-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
24, 29, 32, 34, 36 & 37 Bonus 10.
PICK-2: 0 3
PICK-3: 8 9 6
PICK-4: 8 5 6 6
ENCORE: 5974063
DAILY KENO
8, 9, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 30, 33, 34,
37, 39, 40, 45, 47, 51, 53, 57, 61, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 4
PICK-3: 0 8 2
PICK-4: 0 0 5 9
ENCORE: 1880828
DAILY KENO
1, 9, 10, 11, 15, 17, 21, 28, 32, 38,
39, 51, 54, 55, 57, 58, 60, 65, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CANOE
DEER
DONUTS
INUKSHUK
MITTENS
SNOW
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/18/c3518.html