U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    -1.11 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.90
    -15.10 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.48 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0105 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8840
    -0.3480 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,157.33
    -333.59 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.  The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2022 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.  All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares

$0.860

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.32513

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.27875

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.29306

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.27350

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.36612

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.31788

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.27369

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.25456

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.37182

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.23356

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.33596

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.27806

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.25606

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.24613

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.19019

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.18644

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.30625


About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-declares-quarterly-dividends-301666898.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c2204.html

Recommended Stories

  • TOURMALINE DELIVERS STRONG CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW IN Q3 2022, ANNOUNCES INCREASED BASE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2022, increase the quarterly base dividend and declare a special dividend.

  • EBay Stock Rallies on Strong Earnings

    The e-commerce firm continues to face difficult year-over-year comparisons, but results beat estimates on all measures.

  • EBay stock jumps after earnings beat, in-line holiday forecast

    EBay Inc. shares jumped more than 7% in the extended session Wednesday after the online marketplace beat expectations for earnings and revenue and predicted an in-line holiday quarter.

  • Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Ardmore Shipping (ASC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 11.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Axcelis (ACLS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.08% and 2.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Has Nutrien Ltd.'s (TSE:NTR) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

    Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three...

  • Nvidia, Intel, and Micron Stocks Rise as AMD Outlook Calms Fears

    Advanced Micro Devices pulled other chip stocks higher despite the company's outlook falling short of expectations.

  • DuPont Scraps Deal to Buy Rogers After Failing to Win Regulatory Clearance

    DuPont de Nemours Inc. has abandoned its $5.2 billion deal to buy electronics-materials specialist Rogers Corp. after the companies couldn’t win approval from all regulators. DuPont is paying Rogers a $162.5 million breakup fee to terminate the acquisition, the company said late Tuesday. On Wednesday, shares of DuPont rose more than 5% in morning trading to $61.89, while Rogers stock tumbled 44% to $128.51 a share.

  • Sun Life increases Common Share dividend and declares dividends on Preferred Shares

    The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced that a dividend of $0.72 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022. This represents a 3 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

  • 4 Mortgage REITs With Temptingly High Dividend Yields

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are some of the best options for investors looking to generate stable dividend income. This is because publicly traded REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders annually, as per Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. The need for high-dividend-paying stocks is rising as the markets snap out of its latest relief rally resulting from poor earnings posted by tech titans. Even though the Dow Jones Industrial A

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Will BJ's (BJ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    BJ's (BJ) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Twilio Stock Is Tumbling After Rare Double Downgrade

    BofA analyst Michael Funk cut his rating on the cloud-software firm to Underperform from Buy, on worries about a slowdown amid growing macro pressures.

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.