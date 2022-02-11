U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Enbridge Files 2021 Year End Disclosure Documents

·1 min read
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) or www.sedar.com (Canadian filings) or the Company's website at http://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/sec-filings and http://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/investor-documents-and-filings. Printed copies of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on request by calling 1-800-481-2804 or writing the Company's Investor Relations department at:

Enbridge Inc.
Investor Relations
Suite 200, 425 - 1st Street S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3L8

Enbridge's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via live audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-files-2021-year-end-disclosure-documents-301480621.html

