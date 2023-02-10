Enbridge Files 2022 Year End Disclosure Documents

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) or www.sedar.com (Canadian filings) or the Company's website at https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/sec-filings and https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/investor-documents-and-filings. Printed copies of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on request by calling 1-800-481-2804 or writing to the Company's Investor Relations department at:

Enbridge Inc.

Investor Relations

Suite 200, 425 - 1st Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3L8

Enbridge's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via live audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

