Enbridge Gas provides over $50,000 for energy-efficiency projects at Coco Paving in Belleville

·3 min read

BELLEVILLE, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Through the Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) Industrial Energy Conservation program, Coco Paving Inc. (Coco Group) is receiving $51,348 in support of recent energy efficiency upgrades at its Belleville facility. This investment not only helps the company reduce costs, lower emissions and improve competitiveness, but it also contributes to Ontario's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Coco Group is receiving more than $50,000 in incentives from Enbridge Gas Inc. to support energy efficiency initiatives at their operations facility in Belleville, Ontario. (CNW Group/Enbridge Gas Inc.)
Coco Group is receiving more than $50,000 in incentives from Enbridge Gas Inc. to support energy efficiency initiatives at their operations facility in Belleville, Ontario. (CNW Group/Enbridge Gas Inc.)

The Canadian construction company—one of the largest in the country—received incentives for three projects completed at its Belleville site in 2021. The projects equate to an estimated natural gas savings of 169,559 m3 per year – enough to heat about 41 homes for one year. Additionally, the company will save approximately $33,911 in natural gas costs. These cost savings have been redirected into enhancing Coco Paving's operations including investing in cleaner equipment and technologies.

The projects included two separate feasibility studies that looked at introducing alternative materials into the company's operations to help enhance energy efficiency, and a project aimed at finding a solution for developing a more durable asphalt mix for cold climate roads.

Additionally, this is a big win for the province as it works with business partners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Conservation efforts, such as Enbridge Gas' Energy Conservation program can help businesses reduce emissions and find a path to net-zero in the future.

The Enbridge Gas Industrial Energy Conservation program is designed to guide, assist and reward end-use customers to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance in new construction or on major renovation projects. More information can be found by visiting: https://enbridgesmartsavings.com/experts

Quotes:

"The success of Enbridge's Energy Efficiency programs is completely dependent on working with our customers and understanding all of their energy solution needs. While natural gas continues to be one of the most economical fuels, we also want to ensure that our customers are being as efficient as possible with their usage. The combination of innovation, collaboration and conservation efforts has proven a successful strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions today as we move to a clean energy future." – Jean-Benoit Trahan, Director Eastern Region Operations & Gazifère, Enbridge Gas

"Initial investment for energy efficient equipment is essential to not only provide a safe environment for workers but will provide a return in terms of energy savings in the future. With the help of Enbridge Gas' Energy Efficiency Incentive program, we were able to install energy efficient equipment to help protect the environment and our employees; these incentives help to make the right decision." – Anthony Rossi, Director, Coco Group

"Congratulations to Enbridge Gas and Coco Paving on this exciting conservation initiative that lowers carbon emissions and helps improve the quality of life for residents here in Belleville. Innovative partnerships, such as this one, demonstrate that it is possible to make strides towards net-zero emission goals and create a greener, healthier future for Ontarians." – Todd Smith, Ontario's Energy Minister

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c8034.html

