Enbridge to Host Annual Enbridge Day Investor Event on March 1, 2023

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its annual investor conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. During the presentation, the Company will review its strategic plan, business unit priorities and financial outlook.

The conference will be webcast live on the 'Events and Presentations' page of Enbridge's website.

Details of the webcast:

When:             Wednesday, March 1, 2023

6:30 a.m. MT (8:30 a.m. ET) to 10 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast:        Sign-up

Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' the morning of Wednesday, March 1.

A webcast replay of the event will be available on March 2, 2023.

About Enbridge Inc.
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media 
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community 
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804 
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-to-host-annual-enbridge-day-investor-event-on-march-1-2023-301746860.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Recommended Stories