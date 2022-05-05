U.S. markets closed

Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 12 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2022.

Enbridge is pleased to welcome Jason B. Few and Steven W. Williams to the Board. Mr. Few has more than 30 years of experience as a business leader, entrepreneur and technology leader focusing on energy and energy transition. He is currently President & CEO of FuelCell Energy, Inc. Mr. Williams has more than 40 years of international energy industry experience, including as President & CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. from 2012 to 2019 and various roles during 18 years at Imperial Oil/Exxon.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Enbridge, we are very pleased to welcome Jason and Steve to the Enbridge Board. They each have extensive business experience and will be excellent additions to our Board. We would also like to thank Herb for his valuable service and many contributions to Enbridge over the years and we wish him well during his retirement," stated Greg Ebel, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Enbridge.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Votes For


Votes Withheld


#


%


#


%

Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar

1,119,720,044


99.45%


6,153,930


0.55%

Gaurdie E. Banister

1,119,869,199


99.47%


6,004,837


0.53%

Pamela L. Carter

1,086,100,179


96.47%


39,773,857


3.53%

Susan M. Cunningham

1,095,878,800


97.34%


29,995,236


2.66%

Gregory L. Ebel

961,024,127


85.36%


164,851,450


14.64%

Jason B. Few

1,013,646,775


90.03%


112,228,803


9.97%

Teresa S. Madden

1,089,493,666


96.77%


36,381,911


3.23%

Al Monaco

1,107,228,169


98.34%


18,647,409


1.66%

Stephen S. Poloz

1,099,533,332


97.66%


26,342,050


2.34%

S. Jane Rowe

1,119,487,346


99.43%


6,388,231


0.57%

Dan C. Tutcher

1,096,541,822


97.39%


29,333,755


2.61%

Steven W. Williams

1,120,420,673


99.52%


5,454,676


0.48%

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301540245.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

