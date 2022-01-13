U.S. markets closed

Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Feb. 11

1 min read
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results on Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge's media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce its financial results before markets open on Feb. 11, 2022.

2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Details of the webcast

When:

Friday, Feb.11, 2022




7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET)



Webcast:

Sign-up



Call:

Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 15 minutes ahead):




North America Toll Free:

(833) 233-4460




Outside North America:

(647) 689-4543




Conference ID:

6486063

A webcast replay, as well as a transcript which will be posted to Enbridge's website, will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-to-host-webcast-to-discuss-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-feb-11-301460742.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

