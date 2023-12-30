Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.915

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of March to CA$0.915. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Enbridge Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 86% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.3% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 152% over the next year.

TSX:ENB Historic Dividend December 30th 2023

Enbridge Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.26 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$3.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Enbridge May Have Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Enbridge has grown earnings per share at 8.1% per year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Enbridge will make a great income stock. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Enbridge (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

