Enbridge's (TSE:ENB) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$0.915

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of March to CA$0.915. This makes the dividend yield 7.4%, which is above the industry average.

Enbridge Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 86% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 136.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 116%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Enbridge Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.26 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$3.66. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Enbridge May Have Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Enbridge has been growing its earnings per share at 8.1% a year over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

Our Thoughts On Enbridge's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Enbridge's payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

