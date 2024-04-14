Enbridge's (TSE:ENB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Enbridge (TSE:ENB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Enbridge is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = CA$9.2b ÷ (CA$180b - CA$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Enbridge has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Enbridge compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Enbridge .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Enbridge's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 22% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Enbridge has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Enbridge (including 1 which is significant) .

