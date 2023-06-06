EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG's (ETR:EBK) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's (ETR:EBK) stock up by 4.2% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg is:

25% = €3.6b ÷ €15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.25 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's considerable five year net income growth of 20% was to be expected.

We then compared EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.0% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 42%, meaning the company retains 58% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

